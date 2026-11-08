Louisville Cardinals Secure 100th Win for Coach Jeff Brohm Against Georgia Tech

Louisville Cardinals defeat Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets to give Coach Jeff Brohm his 100th career victory in a high-scoring College Football matchup in Atlanta.

On November 7, 2026, the Louisville Cardinals traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, to face the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. The victory secured the 100th career win for Head Coach Jeff Brohm, marking a significant milestone in his tenure with the program. The Cardinals, known for their explosive offense, delivered a dominant performance to close out the first half with a commanding 27-10 lead.

Jeff Brohm 100th Career Win Milestone

Coach Jeff Brohm entered the contest with 99 career victories and aimed for a complete team effort to reach the century mark. The Louisville Cardinals achieved this goal by combining a potent aerial attack with a defense that consistently forced turnovers. The win solidified Brohm's status as a successful leader in College Football and provided a definitive milestone celebration for the coaching staff and players.

Also read #7 Louisville Women Stifle A-Sun Foes to Start 2026-2027; Face USI Sunday

Keyjuan Brown and Lincoln Kienholz Drive Offense

Lincoln Kienholz orchestrated the opening drive effectively, connecting with Jaleel Skinner on an 18-yard reception to set up field position. Keyjuan Brown contributed 16 rushing yards on two carries during that initial sequence. Carson Hilbert converted the opportunity with a 42-yard field goal, giving Louisville an early 3-0 advantage. The offense continued to pace the game with a total of 305 yards in the first half, showcasing a balanced attack that rushed for 151 yards and passed for 154 yards.

Tre Richardson and Treyshun Hurry Score Touchdowns

With star receiver Lawayne McCoy and offensive tackle Anwar O'Neal unavailable, Tre Richardson and Treyshun Hurry stepped up to carry the offensive load. Richardson hauled in a swing pass for a 52-yard touchdown after a 32-yard reception by Hurry set the stage. Kienholz later connected with Hurry on a four-yard fade pass to the back pylon for another score. Richardson also recorded three catches for 49 yards and a score, while Hurry finished with five receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown.

Advertisement

Georgia Tech Struggles Against Louisville Defense

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets faced significant challenges against the Louisville defensive front. Clev Lubin recorded two sacks, including a critical one that forced a turnover on downs late in the first half. The defense held Georgia Tech to just nine yards on their next two drives and forced roughing the punter penalties to halt drives. Georgia Tech managed only 141 total yards in the opening half and was just 2-for-8 on third-down conversions.

Isaiah Fuhrmann Scores Before Half-Time Break

Georgia Tech utilized a two-quarterback system featuring Alberto Mendoza and Grady Adamson to try and generate offense. Mendoza connected with Isaiah Fuhrmann on a 10-yard touchdown pass in the final minute of the first half. This score cut the deficit to 27-10 as the teams headed to the locker room. Carson Hilbert added a 23-yard field goal with 53 seconds remaining in the half to extend the Louisville lead.