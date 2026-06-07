Louisiana Woman Charged with Negligent Homicide After 3-Year-Old Drowns in Unlicensed Daycare Pool

A 37‑year‑old woman in Ascension Parish was arrested and charged with negligent homicide following the death of 3‑year‑old Ian Perez, who drowned in the caretaker's home pool and went unnoticed for about 20 minutes. Investigators said the woman was operating an unlicensed in‑home daycare and failed to supervise the children, leading to the fatal incident.

A Louisiana woman was charged with negligent homicide after a 3-year-old boy in her care drowned in a pool and went unnoticed for 20 minutes.

ASCENSION PARISH, La. — Joann Johnson, 37, was booked into jail on June 3, charged in connection with the May 18 drowning death of Ian Perez,.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to Johnson's home in Prairieville, southeast of Baton Rouge, around 4 p.m. that day for the drowning. When crews arrived, they performed CPR on Perez and had him airlifted to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead. Investigators found Johnson had been operating an unlicensed, in-home day care and had been babysitting Perez when he drowned.

Video surveillance from the incident showed Perez and another child playing by Johnson's pool without any safety equipment when Perez fell in. Authorities allege Perez remained unconscious in the pool for around 20 minutes before Johnson was seen on camera retrieving him.

"One of the hardest parts of watching that video is seeing little Ian struggle for his life for several minutes," sheriff's office spokesperson Donovan Jackson told WAFB. "And the second hardest part of watching this is seeing him in that pool about 20 minutes after he had drowned. For over 20 minutes, there was no supervision. ...

No parent should have to deal with the loss of their child, especially when that loss is due to someone else's negligence.

"Central Texas is bracing for heavy rainfall Friday night, according to CBS Austin Meteorologist Avery Tomasco. A flood watch is in effect for eight Central TexaTeams with the Texas Game Wardens have helped rescue or evacuate nine people since storms rolled through central Texas overnight.

Officials say that members of tThe two people that"The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office would like to extend our sincerest condolences to the family of the two victims involved in the May 2Video showing first responders trying to save 17-year-old Austin Metcalf was played for jurors in court during the murder trial of Karmelo Anthony. Three men were arrested and charged with theft, money laundering and organized criminal activity following an investigation into criminal activities at an Elgin





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Negligent Homicide Child Drowning Unlicensed Daycare Louisiana Court Case

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