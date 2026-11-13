Louisiana Teacher Broussard Arrested for Inappropriate Texts With Minor

A Louisiana educator was booked on November 10 for exchanging explicit messages with a student. St. Mary Parish Schools terminated his employment following the criminal charges filed for indecent behavior.

A Louisiana teacher identified as Broussard, 24, was arrested and booked on Tuesday, November 10, after authorities accused him of exchanging inappropriate and sexually explicit text messages with a minor during school hours. He was taken into custody at the Iberia Parish Jail before being transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for formal booking procedures.

Arrest Details and Criminal Charges

Prosecutors have charged Broussard with indecent behavior with juveniles following a report from school administrators regarding his communication with a student. Authorities stated that he is currently being held in custody without bond while the legal process unfolds and evidence is reviewed by the district.

Also read Utah Substitute Teacher Randy Jensen Arrested for Child Exploitation

School Board Investigation Timeline

The St. Mary Parish School Board initiated the legal process by contacting a school resource officer from the sheriff's office about a teacher accused of having inappropriate communication with a teen. The board specified that the inappropriate exchange between the educator and the student occurred on October 26, triggering an immediate internal review.

Following the initial report, an officer reviewed the evidence before contacting detectives with the sheriff's office to further investigate. Detectives went on to review the communication between Broussard and a teen, which have been described as private texts that were sent during school hours and were sexual in nature.

Advertisement

District Response and Employment Status

After Broussard's arrest, St. Mary Parish Public Schools issued a statement acknowledging that it is aware of the situation and of the allegations made about the teacher. The district confirmed that the teacher was no longer employed by St. Mary Parish Public Schools following his arrest, emphasizing that allegations of misconduct involving students will never be ignored or hidden from parents.

School Superintendent Sanders wrote in a statement, which was shared via the school district's official channels, that the promise to keep our students safe means it is our responsibility to act, not to look the other way. The statement concluded by urging that concerns regarding student safety and well-being should be reported to school personnel, to law enforcement, or through our online anonymous reporting app.

Broader Context and Similar Cases

This incident occurs amidst heightened scrutiny of educator misconduct, with separate reports highlighting a teacher in Pinellas Park, Florida, who was arrested after allegedly exchanging sexually explicit text messages with students. Detectives with the Pinellas Park Police Department began an investigation in December 2025 after they received reports that teacher Brett Caskey had inappropriate conduct.

Police have not released the name of the school that received the report about Broussard. It is also not currently clear if the minor was one of Broussard's students. Additionally, a Florida principal named Michael Townsend was arrested in connection to an ongoing investigation involving a former teacher at a school accused of inappropriate communications with a student.

Advertisement

Legal Status and Ongoing Investigation

It is not currently clear if Broussard has entered a plea or retained legal counsel following his arrest. The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to requests for further comment, but the investigation into the case remains ongoing. Parents, teachers, and guardians interested in learning more about protecting children from exploitation can find useful tools and information at official district websites.