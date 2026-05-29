Louisiana Passes New Congressional Map Eliminating Majority-Black District

Louisiana lawmakers approved a new congressional map on Friday that eliminates one of the state's two majority-Black districts, following a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down the previous map as an illegal racial gerrymander. The new map is designed to give Republicans a chance to win five of six House seats.

Louisiana lawmakers passed a new congressional map on Friday, May 28, 2026, designed to eliminate one of the state's two majority-Black House districts, responding to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that struck down the previous map as an illegal racial gerrymander.

The vote, which took place in Baton Rouge, was marked by emotional scenes as opponents of the plan reacted with dismay. The new map aims to give Republicans a chance to win five of the state's six U.S. House seats, a shift from the previous arrangement that had two majority-Black districts represented by Democrats.

The Supreme Court's decision on April 30 invalidated the existing map, which had been drawn in 2022 to create a second majority-Black district after a lower court found the original map violated the Voting Rights Act. The high court ruled that the 2022 map constituted an improper racial gerrymander, prompting Republican lawmakers to redraw the boundaries. The proposed map redraws Democratic U.S. Rep. Cleo Fields' district, clustering it around predominantly white communities in the Baton Rouge area and southern Louisiana.

It also adds part of Baton Rouge to a heavily Democratic, majority-Black district based in New Orleans currently represented by Democratic U.S. Rep. Troy Carter. Democrats have criticized the new map, arguing it could still constitute a racial gerrymander because it packs Black voters into a single congressional district.

Meanwhile, the plaintiffs in the Supreme Court case criticized the Legislature for leaving a majority-Black district in place, arguing that the ruling required the creation of two such districts. The map passed the House despite opposition from Democrats and some voting rights advocates. The state's U.S. House primary, originally scheduled for May 16, has been postponed to later in the summer to allow time for the new map to be implemented.

The Louisiana redistricting is part of a broader trend in the South, where several Republican-controlled states have sought to redraw congressional maps following the Supreme Court's decision. In Tennessee, Republicans carved up a majority-Black district based in Memphis in an attempt to win an additional seat. In Alabama, Republicans are pursuing a similar strategy by redrawing two districts where Black residents compose a majority or close to it, currently held by Democrats.

These moves have intensified the national debate over voting rights and racial representation. Republicans believe they could gain as many as 14 seats from these redistricting efforts, potentially shifting the balance of power in the narrowly divided U.S. House.

However, Democrats and civil rights groups have vowed to challenge the new maps in court, arguing they violate the Voting Rights Act and the Constitution. The outcome of these legal battles could have significant implications for the upcoming midterm elections and the future of political representation in the United States





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Louisiana Redistricting Congressional Map Majority-Black District Supreme Court Ruling

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