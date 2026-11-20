A Louisiana mother and Missouri caregiver face second-degree murder charges after a three-year-old boy with curable neuroblastoma died due to alleged medical neglect in Missouri.

A Louisiana mother and a Missouri caregiver have been charged with second-degree murder and child endangerment after a three-year-old boy with a curable form of cancer died. The boy, who was born on June 1, 2023, passed away following an alleged failure to receive essential medical treatment for neuroblastoma, a rare cancer of immature nerve cells that is most common in infants.

Medical Neglect And Arrest Details

Authorities arrested the mother, identified as Schliefert, and the caregiver, identified as Potter, on Wednesday, November 18. Both women were charged with second-degree murder, abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, and four counts of first-degree child endangerment. The arrests followed a tip regarding a welfare concern involving the young child, which was initially reported by a Louisiana resident on Monday, March 9.

Also read Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson Set Spring Wedding Date in Louisiana

Timeline Of Missed Medical Care

Doctors first noticed a cyst on the boy's left kidney when he was born in June 2023. In March 2024, he was diagnosed with neuroblastoma. Despite medical advice to return every 12 to 24 weeks for assessment and treatment, Schliefert allegedly stopped bringing her son to his appointments. The doctor who previously treated the boy stated that the neuroblastoma was survivable if treated with proper care.

Relocation And Worsening Condition

The boy's last recorded visit to a medical center in Kansas City, Missouri, with his mother was on May 14, 2024. He reportedly went to a different hospital in Clinton, Missouri, for treatment nearly a year later in April 2025, where he weighed just over 23 pounds. This visit appeared to be his final interaction with medical professionals. In July 2025, Schliefert and her son moved into a home in Ozark, Missouri, with Potter, who was identified as grammy in court documents and assumed caregiver responsibilities.

Advertisement

Health Decline And Final Hours

Authorities noted that the boy's condition rapidly weakened during his time in Ozark. Court documents indicate that Schliefert searched for the fastest way to get a toddler to gain weight in July. On the day after this final health-related search, the Ozark Police Department was called to the family's home after receiving a report that a boy was unresponsive and not breathing. The boy was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy Results And Defense Claims

An autopsy determined the official cause of death was metastatic neuroblastoma in the setting of medical negligence, with the manner of death ruled as homicide. Investigators found the boy's body in a bedroom completely covered with a black and red AC/DC blanket, surrounded by several cockroaches and other bugs crawling near exposed food. Schliefert told officers that doctors had previously assured her her son would live a long happy life and that she had attempted to reschedule appointments but received no callback, a claim rejected by the treating physician.