Jared Schurr, 36, of Mandeville, was linked to the random strangling of 24-year-old Lizeht Rodriguez and the crossbow killing of his coworker, Woodrow Scott.

Jared Schurr, 36, of Mandeville, was arrested on second-degree murder charges for strangling 24-year-old Lizeht Rodriguez on Nov. 11 while she walked with her newly adopted dog along Northlake Nature Center, according to thePolice mugshot of Jared Schurr, who allegedly strangled 24-year-old Lizeht Rodriguez and killed his coworker, Woodrow Scott, with a crossbow.

Schurr allegedly confessed to seeing Rodriguez, who was a stranger to him, while walking on the trail, grabbing her, strangling her, and dragging her body to a wooded area, police said. Investigators linked Schurr to Rodriguez’s murder as he was also wanted for fatally shooting his coworker, Woodrow Scott, in the back with a crossbow near the Covington Country Club, according to the sheriff’s office.

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Schurr was arrested on second-degree murder charges on Nov. 13 following a police chase across state lines into Mississippi, cops said. Local detectives and the FBI “provided invaluable support in analyzing digital evidence that ultimately linked Schurr to the murder,” the department wrote in a statement. The accused killer’s vehicle was tracked using Flock license plate detection cameras, which tracked his movements until his arrest in Pearl River County.

Rodriguez’s dog, Evie, whom she recently adopted, was located and picked up by a good Samaritan days after the tragedy, according to theWoodrow Scott, pictured, was fatally shot in the back with a crossbow near the Covington Country Club allegedly by Schurr.

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“Without Flock cameras, we would not have solved these murders as quickly as we did,” Sheriff Bret Ibert said in a statement. “This technology was instrumental in connecting the dots between two seemingly unrelated homicides and getting a dangerous individual off our streets. People sometimes question why we need these cameras,” Ibert said.

“From the moment Lizeht’s body was found, our detectives have worked around the clock to find the person responsible for taking her life,” he said. “I am extremely proud of the dedication and determination our detectives have shown throughout this investigation. This case is a perfect example of how technology, good police work and partnerships with other law enforcement agencies can come together to solve a crime,” the sheriff added.

Schurr now faces two separate counts of second-degree murder in St. Tammany Parish. He remains in custody in Mississippi pending extradition. Police mugshot of Jared Schurr, who allegedly strangled 24-year-old Lizeht Rodriguez and killed his coworker, Woodrow Scott, with a crossbow. Woodrow Scott, pictured, was fatally shot in the back with a crossbow near the Covington Country Club allegedly by Schurr.