Jared Schurr allegedly strangled Lizeht Rodriguez at Northlake Nature Center before killing coworker Woodrow Scott with a crossbow, officials say.

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, trail and fatally shooting Woodrow Scott with a crossbow days later.was arrested after allegedly killing two people just days apart, including a woman he had no apparent connection to who was attacked on a nature trail. Jared Schurr, 36, allegedly strangled 24-year-old Lizeht Rodriguez on Nov. 11 while she was walking along a trail at the Northlake Nature Center in Mandeville, Louisiana, according to theAccording to officials, Rodriguez was walking along a trail at the nature center when Schurr allegedly grabbed and strangled her before dragging her body to a nearby area, where another person later discovered it.

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The sheriff's office said Schurr had no known connection to Rodriguez and allegedly confessed to killing both her and Scott following his arrest. He faces two separate counts of second-degree murder. SUSPECT IN ALLEGED RAPE OF LSU STUDENT KILLED BY CAR FIGHTS TO KEEP MOM’S WARNING TEXTS OUT OF DECEMBER TRIAL Lizeht Rodriguez, 24, poses for a photo while holding up a peace sign.

Authorities say Rodriguez was allegedly strangled on Nov. 11 while walking along a trail at the Northlake Nature Center in Mandeville, Louisiana, by a man with whom she had no known connection. Jared Schurr, 36, is seen in a booking photo following his Nov. 13 arrest. Schurr faces two counts of second-degree murder after allegedly strangling 24-year-old Lizeht Rodriguez on a Louisiana nature trail and fatally shooting his co-worker, Woodrow Scott, in the back with a crossbow two days later.

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A GoFundMe from Rodriguez's family says the loss has left them"heartbroken.

" "Lizeht Rodriguez was only 24 years old and had her whole life ahead of her. She was the baby of the house, and losing someone so young is unbearable. The pain has affected every part of our daily lives," the fundraiser states. Lizeht Rodriguez poses outdoors in front of a scenic mountain and valley overlook.

Investigators arrested 36-year-old Jared Schurr days after Rodriguez was strangled on a trail at the Northlake Nature Center in Mandeville, Louisiana. An obituary for Scott stated that he was a father of three, who"absolutely worshiped the ground his girls walked on," adding that"being their father was the greatest joy of his life.

"Lizeht Rodriguez takes a selfie while riding in a vehicle. Following her Nov. 11 death on a Mandeville nature trail, her family remembered the 24-year-old as"the baby of the house" who"had her whole life ahead of her.

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"The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Flock license plate recognition cameras played a major role in identifying Schurr as the suspect in Rodriguez's murder, and ultimately apprehending him in Mississippi. Lizeht Rodriguez smiles and flashes a peace sign in a selfie. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said the 24-year-old was killed in an unprovoked attack while walking at the Northlake Nature Center in Mandeville, Louisiana.

"Without Flock cameras, we would not have solved these murders as quickly as we did," Sheriff Bret Ibert said. "This technology was instrumental in connecting the dots between two seemingly unrelated homicides and getting a dangerous individual off our streets. People sometimes question why we need these cameras. This is why.

They are not about watching law-abiding citizens go about their daily lives. They are about finding criminals, solving crimes and protecting our community. Two families have lost loved ones, and because of this technology and the outstanding work of our detectives, we now have answers and can begin the process of bringing the person responsible to justice. "