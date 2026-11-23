Schurr faces charges for killing a coworker with a crossbow at a Louisiana country club and strangling a woman in Mandeville, prompting an FBI-assisted investigation.

Nicholas Schurr, a resident of Louisiana, is currently in custody and accused of committing two separate lethal incidents within a short timeframe. The suspect faces charges for the murder of his coworker, Woodrow Scott, using a crossbow at the Covington Country Club. This homicide occurred just two days after Schurr allegedly strangled Kendall Rodriguez to death along a nature trail in Mandeville.

The Crossbow Attack at Covington Country Club

Schurr is accused of killing Woodrow Scott, a 37-year-old man, on Friday the 13th at approximately 11:30 a.m. The incident took place at the Covington Country Club, where Scott was reportedly laying down floor tiles at a construction site within the premises. Schurr, 36, allegedly approached Scott from behind and shot him in the back with a crossbow. Authorities identified Schurr as a suspect through license plate reader technology, which traced him to Mississippi. He was subsequently arrested and booked into the Pearl River County Jail.

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The relationship between the victim and the accused was complex and intimate. Schurr was considered a close friend by Scott's family, with his three daughters regarding him as family. Scott's 11-year-old daughter, Kyndall, stated that they called Schurr their uncle and told him they loved him. Scott's ex-wife confirmed to a TV station that Schurr suddenly shot Scott with the weapon during the tile-laying activity at the construction site.

Impulsive Strangling of Kendall Rodriguez

Two days prior to the country club shooting, Schurr allegedly committed a fatal assault on Kendall Rodriguez, a 24-year-old woman. On November 11, a citizen alerted authorities to a body found off a trail at the Northlake Nature Center in Mandeville, St. Tammany Parish. Investigators soon linked Schurr to this crime after detectives searched a creek for evidence and reviewed digital data from local cell towers.

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Schurr admitted to strangling Rodriguez in an attack described by St. Tammany Sheriff as being committed on impulse. He allegedly grabbed Rodriguez at the Northlake Nature Center, which he visited for the first time in more than 15 years, and fatally strangled her. After the attack, Schurr dragged her body off the trail. During a news conference, Sheriff Ibert stated that while Schurr admitted to the murder of Scott, he indicated no involvement in the Rodriguez homicide. However, evidence from a search warrant at a property Schurr was renting connected him to the Rodriguez murder scene.

Investigation Methods and FBI Involvement

The investigation into Kendall Rodriguez's murder involved extensive collaboration between local law enforcement and federal agents. Detectives worked with the FBI to analyze evidence related to the killing. They conducted a thorough search of a creek near the crime scene and utilized digital evidence extracted from local cell towers to track movements and establish timelines. These investigative steps were crucial in uncovering items at Schurr's rental property that linked him directly to the Rodriguez murder scene.

Schurr was identified as one of several individuals that Rodriguez had encountered at the Northlake Nature Center on the day she was killed. Despite his claim that he had not visited the park in over 15 years, the forensic and digital evidence pointed toward his involvement. The combination of physical evidence, digital tracking, and witness accounts formed the basis for the charges against him.

Legal Proceedings and Current Status

Nicholas Schurr remains in custody at the Pearl River County Jail in Mississippi following his arrest. As of the time of publication, it was unclear whether Schurr had an attorney who could provide comment on his behalf or on the details of the dual accusations. The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office continues to manage the legal proceedings related to both the murder of Woodrow Scott and the homicide of Kendall Rodriguez. The case highlights the rapid escalation from a violent interpersonal dispute to a multiple-fatality criminal investigation.

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The community in St. Tammany Parish and surrounding areas is reeling from the brutality of these events. The juxtaposition of the close familial bond between Schurr and Scott's family against the violent nature of the crossbow attack has drawn significant attention. Meanwhile, the impulsive killing of Rodriguez at a local nature center has raised concerns about public safety in recreational areas. Authorities have urged anyone with additional information regarding these cases to come forward.