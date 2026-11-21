In the coming weeks, Louisiana's economic development agency says it plans to erect billboards along I-10.

In the coming weeks, Louisiana's economic development agency says it plans to erect billboards along I-10. A mock-up of the ad shared with Eyewitness News touts Louisiana's job creation record and urges former Louisianans to "come home.

""What's better than Texas? " a woman who identified herself only as Ashley said. "I'd be down to visit Louisiana 'cause it's pretty, but because of all the hurricanes that hit it, it doesn't sound like a good ... place to bring your family," Irasema said. A Louisiana Economic Development spokesperson said the state has added nearly 60,000 jobs since 2024.

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Louisiana is also pitching itself to Houston businesses with a Sunday ad in the Houston Business Journal. Online marketing materials tout the state as "business-friendly" and highlight the fact that Elon Musk's SpaceX is building a $100 billion launch site in Louisiana next year. Aldine ISD middle school teacher on leave after arrest on bigamy, drug charges, district confirms"There's no job market," Sally Luckett said.

"You want a job? Go get it. Wherever you want to work, you know, it's gonna be the same. You just apply and try and get the job.

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"But when it comes to corporate tax, the Tax Foundation ranks Louisiana 36 places higher than Texas. "I think it's more cost-efficient in Louisiana than Houston 'cause the rent by itself is high in Houston to where you can go out there and get a house and find a house for maybe $700, $800 a month," Alma Vital said.

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