Ongoing drought conditions in Louisiana are threatening the upcoming crawfish season by depleting natural food sources and increasing pond preparation costs for farmers.

) -- Louisiana's ongoing drought is creating challenges for crawfish farmers as they prepare for the upcoming season, with dry conditions affecting the food sources crawfish depend on and increasing production costs.

According to the National Drought Mitigation Center, nearly 95% of Louisiana was experiencing moderate drought conditions or worse as of Nov. 12. Todd Fontenot, an LSU AgCenter crawfish extension agent, said much of the crawfish-growing region in southwest Louisiana has experienced dry conditions since late summer and early fall. One concern is the condition of rice stubble left behind after harvest.

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Many crawfish farms operate on a rice-crawfish rotation, meaning the remaining rice plants help support the food supply in crawfish ponds. Fontenot said the lack of rainfall has affected that vegetation, which could leave crawfish with less food as the season progresses.

"We'd have a lot of cases where our stubble or our main food source is in poor condition," Fontenot said. "What we worry with that is that we're going to have a depleted food source sometimes throughout the growing season. "Fontenot said farmers need to pump water into their ponds so crawfish can emerge from their burrows and begin feeding and growing.

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However, dry soil requires more water, adding to operating expenses. With diesel fuel costs also adding to the burden, farmers are facing higher expenses to get their ponds ready.

"The other big factor is when it's very dry like this ... it's very expensive for producers to put that irrigation fluid to, as we say, float up their crawfish ponds with water," Fontenot said. "It takes a lot more water when that soil is very dry. " Fontenot said some producers in coastal areas are also dealing with higher salinity levels in their irrigation water.

High salt levels can harm young crawfish and damage the vegetation they depend on for food. While the drought has created concerns, Fontenot said it is still too early to determine the full impact on this season's crawfish production. He said some producers are already finding young crawfish in their ponds, which is a promising sign. Fontenot said crawfish prices typically rise when supply is limited and decrease when crawfish become more plentiful.

However, he said it is too early to predict what prices will look like this season. Crawfish production in southwest Louisiana typically begins picking up in late January or February, with peak production often occurring in March and April. Fontenot said rainfall throughout the coming months could help farmers reduce the amount of water they need to pump into their ponds and lower some of the additional production costs. Shreveport man convicted of stalking House Speaker Mike Johnson