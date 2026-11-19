Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Today, weeks after a national election revealed a ...

Bottom: Meta data center. Middle: Electrical substation for the data center. Top: Power lines and closeup of the substation. Eagle Mountain, Utah.

February 6, 2025. Photos by Fritz HaslerToday, weeks after a national election revealed a country fed up with high prices and data centers, Louisiana residents and organizations rallied in downtown Baton Rouge against gas plants for a massive Meta data center. Marching and rallying with signs and megaphones, the group urged the Louisiana Public Service Commission to reject Entergy’s proposal to build seven expensive, polluting gas plants for Meta’s Hyperion campus.

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Entergy wants PSC approval to build seven additional gas plants for the Meta data center, which will need more energy than a city four times as large as New Orleans. The utility doesn’t want to implement the common-sense customer protections requested by numerous groups intervening in the case. Sierra Club has been urging rejection of this proposal for months because itDue to Gov.

Jeff Landry’s “lighting speed” initiative and a previous decision by a majority of PSC commissioners, the agency is rushing this proposal through and planning to provide only one opportunity for the public to speak out against this proposal: a December meeting when commissioners are scheduled tothe proposal minutes later. Much of the analysis Entergy has submitted to the PSC has been shielded from public view by NDA restrictions.

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In response to the PSC’s upcoming decision, Louisiana residents and Sierra Club staff, issued the following statements: “It’s clear by now that Meta and Entergy don’t care much for normal Louisianans, but the PSC has a mandate to do just that. Instead they have denied us a meaningful opportunity to speak on a project that will impact our state for generations,”.

“Commissioners must know that the people will not sacrifice Louisiana for one big, risky, expensive, polluting experiment. They must vote no on this outrageous corporate favor. ”said Darryl Malek-Wiley, a senior field representative for Sierra Club and a Louisiana resident .

“These seven gas plants will guzzle our water, pollute our air, – and customers will be on the hook to pay if Meta walks away. We’re here to tell commissioners that we are done footing the bill for big tech – especially considering the extreme lack of transparency surrounding this project.

”In its testimony to the PSC urging rejection of Entergy’s proposal, Sierra Club called for: Restructure the depreciation terms to protect Entergy ratepayers from the risk that Meta will abandon the project at any point and leave customers to pay the remaining bill, often called a stranded asset risk. Make Meta responsible for 100% of its gas fuel costs. Amend contract language to assure that Meta is responsible for the lifetime costs of all the proposed gas units.

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In negotiations, Entergy showed little willingness to consider or agree to any of these stipulations. Separately, in Meta’s application to the LDEQ, it wants to modify its existing permit to add 44 fossil-fuel water boilers that will operate and emit pollutants around the clock.

Because this would send total pollution for the permit beyond the minor-source permit limits, Meta said that – instead of applying for a major source permit as required by the Clean Air Act – it simply wouldn’t count emissions from the previously approved 31 diesel generators when those are operating during emergency hours. The Sierra Club is America’s largest and most influential grassroots environmental organization, with millions of members and supporters.

In addition to protecting every person's right to get outdoors and access the healing power of nature, the Sierra Club works to promote clean energy, safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying, and legal action. For more information, visit www.sierraclub.org.