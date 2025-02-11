Louisiana 'Bourbon Street Hustler' Charged After Reporter Found Dead in Hotel Room During Super Bowl Week

Danette Colbert is facing multiple charges, including aggravated device fraud and bank fraud, after a Telemundo reporter, Adan Manzano, was found dead in his hotel room during Super Bowl week in Kenner, Louisiana.

A Louisiana woman known online as the 'Bourbon Street Hustler' is facing multiple charges after a Telemundo reporter was found dead in his hotel room last week during Super Bowl week in Kenner, a suburb of New Orleans. Adan Manzano, a 27-year-old reporter based in Kansas City, Missouri, traveled to New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX coverage. He was discovered deceased on February 5th.

Security footage from the Comfort Suites allegedly shows Danette Colbert, a 45-year-old woman described by Kenner police as a 'career criminal,' entering Manzano's room and leaving alone later.Kenner police believe Manzano may have been drugged and are investigating other potential 'suspicious deaths under similar circumstances.' During a press conference, Kenner Police Department Chief Keith Conley stated that detectives found one of Manzano's missing credit cards, the same one used for hotel check-in, along with a missing cellphone. Surveillance footage captured Manzano arriving at his room around 4:35 a.m. on February 5th. Colbert was observed leaving and re-entering the room shortly after, and then leaving again around 6 a.m. without returning.The credit card's location led authorities to Colbert through a search warrant. Colbert, known for her history of confidence games, access device fraud, and robbery schemes, had a stolen firearm and narcotics found at her residence during the search. Chief Conley emphasized that Colbert's modus operandi involves gaining access to personal information and credit cards through her confidence game. He detailed three separate criminal cases where Colbert exploited victims in a similar manner, along with several other offenses on her record. Colbert was initially arrested in Las Vegas in January 2022 for a theft at Wynn Las Vegas, where a man reported thousands of dollars in cash and belongings missing after inviting two women to his hotel room. She was later arrested in July 2022 for a similar incident at Encore, another luxury resort in Las Vegas. In both cases, she was charged with grand larceny and administering a drug to aid in the commission of a felony. Manzano's death is currently under investigation, and the local coroner will complete an autopsy to determine the cause of death. Additional charges against Colbert may be filed pending the coroner's findings.





FoxNews / 🏆 9. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

SUPER BOWL CRIME LOUISIANA REPORTER DEATH HOTEL ARREST

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Super Bowl Odds: Sportsbooks Breathe Easier After Lions Loss Erases Super Bowl LiabilitySportsbooks breathed a sigh of relief after the Detroit Lions were eliminated from the NFL playoffs on Saturday night.

Read more »

Super Bowl Odds: Chiefs Favored By 1.5 Points Over Eagles in Super Bowl 59The latest hypothetical odds if the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles face the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.

Read more »

Super Bowl Predictions: 5 Super Bowl 59 Bets to Make Right Now for Chiefs vs EaglesJason Logan breaks down the five best Super Bowl predictions to make right now including game totals, player props, and Super Bowl MVP.

Read more »

Julian Edelman on Angel Soft Bathroom Break Super Bowl Ad and Super Bowl LVII MatchupJulian Edelman discusses his new Super Bowl commercial for Angel Soft that encourages viewers to take a bathroom break during the game. He also shares his thoughts on the Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Read more »

How to Approach Super Bowl Betting Trends in 2025Learn about historic Super Bowl betting trends, and trends to avoid for Super Bowl 59.

Read more »

NFL Super Bowl LIX odds: Will any Super Bowl records be broken?Are any Super Bowl records in jeopardy of being broken this Sunday? Never say never. See the odds for which pages in the history books could be rewritten.

Read more »