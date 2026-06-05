Louisiana Babysitter Arrested After 3-Year-Old Drowns in Her Unlicensed Daycare

A Louisiana babysitter has been arrested following the drowning death of a 3-year-old boy in her unlicensed daycare. The incident occurred when the child fell into an unguarded swimming pool and remained unconscious for about 20 minutes before the babysitter retrieved him from the water.

A Louisiana babysitter has been arrested following the drowning death of a 3-year-old boy in her unlicensed daycare . The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed that 37-year-old Latoya Johnson was arrested on Wednesday, June 3, and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail after a warrant was issued in connection with the child's death in May.

Deputies responded to a 911 call reporting a drowning at a home in Prairieville just before 4 p.m. on May 18. Upon arrival, they performed lifesaving measures on the child before he was airlifted to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The investigation revealed that Johnson was operating an in-home daycare at the time of the incident. Surveillance video showed two young children playing near an unguarded swimming pool in the backyard while in Johnson's care.

The young victim fell into the pool and remained unconscious for about 20 minutes before Johnson got him out of the water.

'One of the hardest parts of watching that video is seeing little Ian struggle for his life for several minutes,' said a spokesperson for the sheriff's office. 'And the second hardest part of watching this is seeing him in that pool about 20 minutes after he had drowned. For over 20 minutes, there was no supervision.

' It is not immediately clear if Johnson has entered a plea or retained legal counsel following her arrest





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Drowning Child Death Unlicensed Daycare Negligence Louisiana

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Louisiana Mother Killed in Apparent Murder-Suicide Amid Turbulent DivorceA Louisiana woman was shot and killed by her ex-husband in an apparent murder-suicide at their New Orleans apartment. The couple, in the midst of a contentious divorce with documented allegations of domestic violence, leaves behind two young daughters.

Read more »

Day Trips: Cypress Bend Park, Louisiana • The Austin ChronicleDay Trips: Cypress Bend Park, Louisiana

Read more »

Louisiana babysitter arrested after toddler drowned in pool and wasn’t found for 20 minutesJoann Johnson, 37, was charged with one count of negligent homicide on Wednesday after the 3-year-old died in her in-home daycare in Prairieville on May 18.

Read more »

Parents of child killed by babysitter’s dogs say they still want answers after sentencingA year and a half after 1-year-old Jiryiah Johnson was mauled to death by his babysitter’s dogs, the woman responsible has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Read more »