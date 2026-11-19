Louise Thompson shares that she and Ryan Libbey spent over 50,000 on IVF. She offers advice to prospective parents after her near-death birth experience and Lupus diagnosis.

Louise Thompson has publicly disclosed that she and her partner Ryan Libbey have incurred medical expenses exceeding 50,000 pounds for in vitro fertilization treatments. The couple, both aged 35, initiated their efforts to expand their family earlier this year. This decision followed a traumatic birth in 2021 when Louise nearly died during the delivery of their son Leo.

Medical Complications Drive Surrogacy Decision

Louise Thompson faces severe health barriers that prevent her from safely carrying another child. Following the emergency caesarean section for Leo, she developed post-traumatic stress disorder and post-natal anxiety. Subsequent diagnoses included Lupus and Asherman's syndrome. She also suffered a second post-partum haemorrhage requiring a stoma bag.

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The physical toll of these conditions has left Louise Thompson with a uterus that cannot sustain a pregnancy. She revealed that she has not had a menstrual period in four years. Blood from her lower reproductive tract exits through her stoma bag rather than vaginally. This anatomical issue effectively rules out natural conception or standard pregnancy for Louise Thompson.

Breakdown of High Fertility Treatment Costs

The financial burden on Ryan Libbey and Louise Thompson extends far beyond standard medical fees. Louise Thompson stated that she only realized the true extent of the costs after completing multiple treatment rounds. The figure of 50,000 pounds represents the total expenditure required to navigate the complex fertility landscape.

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Louise Thompson noted that it took until her third round of treatment to understand the full scope of available options. She felt that many potential pathways were never presented to her by medical professionals. The high cost reflects the numerous cycles and tests required to attempt conception under difficult medical circumstances.

Advocacy for Transparent Patient Care

Sharing her experience on Instagram, Louise Thompson urged others to question their fertility providers more aggressively. She admitted that she previously worried about appearing difficult but now encourages patients to ask for every possible protocol. She highlighted that clinics may not offer a comprehensive menu of treatments without explicit requests.

Louise Thompson pointed out that fertility treatments involve various protocols, doses, and egg-banking methods. She criticized the lack of evidence behind some recommended supplements. Her message emphasizes that patients must advocate for themselves to ensure they receive the best possible care and financial value.

Financial Incentives in the Fertility Industry

A key insight from Louise Thompson is the economic structure of fertility clinics. She explained that businesses operating on a per-cycle basis have little incentive to minimize the number of treatments required. A failed round is not a financial loss for the clinic but rather a rebooking opportunity.

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Louise Thompson directed followers to a detailed Substack post containing specific questions for prospective patients. She insists that being the annoying patient leads to better outcomes. Her advice is designed to help others avoid the expensive mistakes she and Ryan Libbey encountered during their journey to parenthood.