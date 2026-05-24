Louise Thompson Shares Her 'Grieving' Experience of Not Being Able to Have Another Child

Louise Thompson, a TV personality and personal trainer, has opened up about her 'wonderfully, painfully different' £50,000 surrogacy journey and the grief she feels for not being able to carry another child. She shares her experiences of near-death, post-natal anxiety, and the loss of being able to have a 'traditional' pregnancy.

Louise Thompson has said she is 'grieving' the fact she'll never carry another child as she opened up on 'wonderfully, painfully different' £50,000 surrogacy journey.

The TV personality and personal trainer partner Ryan Libbey, both 35, revealed their plans to expand their family earlier this year, after Louise almost died while giving birth to her son, Leo, in 2021 following an emergency caesarean. After Leo's birth, she went on to suffer with PTSD and post-natal anxiety due to her near-death experience and has since been diagnosed with Lupus, Asherman's syndrome, suffered a second haemorrhage, and has also had a stoma bag fitted.

The couple are now embarking on a £50,000 IVF journey and plan to use a surrogate to add to their family. In a new update, Louise said: 'Before I get into it, I want to say something that might sound a little contradictory: I am genuinely, wholeheartedly happy for every person who has announced a pregnancy on my feed lately - but at the same time, it has also been quietly eroding away at my heart.

'This is not a pity piece or a cry for help; instead, it's more of a public service announcement for anyone who has ever felt something complicated and tender while watching other people experience something they might never be able to experience for themselves. 'You are not alone, and you are not a bad person for feeling two things at once.

Joy and grief, love and longing, pride and pain… Louise Thompson has said she is 'grieving' the fact she'll never carry another child as she opened up on 'wonderfully, painfully different' £50,000 surrogacy journey The TV personality and partner Ryan Libbey revealed their plans to expand their family, after Louise almost died while giving birth to her son Leo in 2021 following an emergency caesarean.

'These things are not really opposites; instead, they are neighbours, and sometimes they sit so closely together you can barely tell where one ends and the other begins. 'And thank goodness for that. In the depths of my own birth trauma, I grieved A LOT, but I also clung to whatever slivers of joy I could find as well.

'As long as I experienced 5% of 'joy' in one day, and 6% the next, I'd see that as a win. I used to tell people that even on the days when I felt completely hollowed out and disconnected from myself, if I could just make my dogs happy on a walk, then a tiny bit of their joy might find its way back to me.

'The two can work in tandem. And that's actually very helpful to know when you go through a tough time.

'Louise added that she previously took 'being normal for granted' as she revealed she 'still feels a little broken'. She continued: 'So here's where I currently sit on the spectrum of sadness: I don't have a hospitable womb. I haven't had a period in four years, not since I had my son. And for a long time, I moved forward with such determined speed that I didn't stop to properly mourn what that actually meant.

'Yes, I still have a uterus, but any blood that finds its way out of my lower half seems to exit through the back door. Sometimes I genuinely wonder whether someone connected the wrong vessels to the wrong organ when fixing up a major bleed. Is that even possible? I think I had some form of embolisation?

'It's crazy to me that I used to function like a totally normal human. Wow, I took that for granted. Currently, I still feel a little broken inside.

' Louise admitted that something has 'shifted' as friends start to welcome their second and third children as she continues to 'grieve' the loss of not experiencing being pregnant again. She continued: 'But instead of grovelling, I threw myself into learning about surrogacy. I told myself it was our only option and I embraced it, because what else do you do? You propel yourself forward.

You find the path, and you don't look down. You cling onto the distraction of what is essentially another full time job.

'But lately, something has shifted. Friends around me are having their second and third babies. Some even their fourth. And at the same time…almost as if a tap has been turned on… I've started remembering the good parts of my own pregnancy.

'For years, my brain only kept the difficult memories on the surface. The scary ones. It turns out that's not a character flaw; it's just how our brains work. We are wired to hold onto danger, to protect us from repeating what hurt us.

The interesting thing is… 'I guess the beautiful memories were always there; they were just quietly waiting in the wings for the right moment.

'Now that those memories are surfacing, the grief is surfacing too. And with it, a very specific kind of loss I hadn't let myself fully sit with before.

'The things I will never have'. Revealing the staggering cost of IVF, Louise said she finds it 'irritating' not going down the 'traditional' pregnancy route. 'Surrogacy is a miracle. I genuinely believe tha





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Louise Thompson Surrogacy IVF Near-Death Experience Post-Natal Anxiety Grief Loss Traditional Pregnancy

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