Louise Thompson Opens Up on £50,000 Surrogacy Journey

TV personality Louise Thompson opens up on her £50,000 surrogacy journey, revealing her struggles with PTSD, post-natal anxiety, and health issues that make her unable to carry another child.

Louise Thompson has said she is grieving the fact she'll never carry another child as she opened up on her £50,000 surrogacy journey. The TV personality and personal trainer partner Ryan Libbey, both 35, revealed their plans to expand their family earlier this year, after Louise almost died while giving birth to her son Leo in 2021 following an emergency caesarean.

After Leo's birth, she went on to suffer with PTSD and post-natal anxiety due to her near-death experience and has since been diagnosed with Lupus, Asherman's syndrome, suffered a second haemorrhage, and has also had a stoma bag fitted. The couple are now embarking on a £50,000 IVF journey and plan to use a surrogate to add to their family.

Louise said that she is genuinely happy for every person who has announced a pregnancy on her feed lately, but at the same time, it has also been quietly eroding away at her heart. She added that she previously took being normal for granted and still feels a little broken. Louise revealed that she has been diagnosed with several health issues and that her body is not capable of carrying another child.

She also talked about how she has been learning about surrogacy and how it has become her only option. Louise admitted that lately, something has shifted, and she has started remembering the good parts of her own pregnancy. She said that the grief is surfacing too, and with it, a very specific kind of loss she hadn't let herself fully sit with before. The things she will never have.

Louise revealed the staggering cost of IVF and said she finds it irritating not going down the traditional pregnancy route. She believes that surrogacy is a miracle and genuinely believes that it's the right option for her and her partner





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Louise Thompson Surrogacy IVF Pregnancy Health Issues PTSD Post-Natal Anxiety

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