Louise Thompson Marks Five Years Sober, Reflects on Chaotic Drinking Days and Alcohol Dependency

Louise Thompson, the former Made In Chelsea star, celebrates five years of sobriety and shares a candid video reflecting on her past alcohol use, the normalization of drinking in her life, and the positive changes she has experienced since becoming sober while emphasizing the importance of seeking help for addiction.

Louise Thompson has marked five years of sobriety on Tuesday, sharing with fans a reflective post as she looked back on her 'chaotic' Made In Chelsea days as an alcohol drinker.

Taking to Instagram, the TV personality, 36, shared a video featuring several clips of her younger days on the reality show, with the star admitting in a voiceover that she only 'felt confident when I was drunk'. Baring her soul openly and honestly, Louise told how giving up the booze was a 'non-negotiable' if she wanted to turn her life around, with the mum-of-one noting that she 'danced a fine dance with alcoholism' at the peak of her drinking.

Speaking over the video, Louise looked back on how far she's come, remarking she felt 'emotional' as she admitted she 'drank constantly' and that at one point in her life, she didn't feel she could go a week without consuming alcohol. She shared: 'Today marks 5 years sober. And it's a strange one to talk about because I've never really seen it as an accomplishment. For me it was simply a non-negotiable.

'It was something I had to do in order to survive through my trauma and to build a life that actually felt sustainable. Especially now I need to be a responsible parent. But saying five years out loud feels quite emotional, because there was a time where I genuinely didn't think I could go a week without alcohol.

'Drinking was completely normalised around me. It was normal in my dad's generation, it was normal in mine. Nights out, long lunches, celebrations, commiserations... everything revolved around booze. And going against that, especially when everyone around you is still doing it, is incredibly hard.

' Reflecting on her time in Made In Chelsea, which she starred on between 2011 to 2020, she continued: 'If you watched me on Made In Chelsea, you probably saw a lot of it. I drank constantly. And the truth is, I only really felt confident when I was drunk. It gave me this temporary version of myself that felt louder, braver and more interesting.

'But the reality behind the scenes was really quite chaotic. I had my car seized three separate times because I'd left it parked somewhere and I was too drunk to go back and collect it. I woke up in random places, I let people down, I lost important things... at the time it all felt quite normal, funny even.

' On how her dependance on alcohol affected her life and interactions with others, Louise explained: 'But alcohol has a quiet way of eroding things. It damages relationships, it clouds your judgement, it slowly pulls you further and further away from the person you actually are. And it definitely did that to me.

' Louise continued her poignant video by detailing how going teetotal has had a positive impact on herself, her relationships and her family, before addressing those who may be struggling with alcohol themselves. She said: 'Walking away from it forced me to rebuild myself from the ground up. But the person on the other side of that decision is someone that I'm really proud of. My relationships are stronger than they've ever been.

My family, which at one point felt like it was hanging on by a thread, is now one of the most solid and important parts of my life.

'I'm calmer, more present, more honest. And if you're someone that feels like alcohol or addictions has a hold on you, I promise you that you're not broken. Sometimes the bravest thing you can do is go against the grain.

' She concluded by adding: 'Five years ago I stopped drinking and slowly, quietly, life started to feel a lot bigger than alcohol ever made it seem. ' Louise, who has endured several health traumas over the years, also accompanied her video with a lengthy caption, in which she suggested that she was on the verge of alcoholism and that while her various health issues were not 'my fault', she felt that drinking was 'a choice'





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Sobriety Alcoholism Recovery Made In Chelsea Louise Thompson Addiction Mental Health Personal Growth Parenting Trauma

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