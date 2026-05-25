Louise Thompson Gives Us a Sneak Peek of Her Son's Newly Transformed Bedroom

Louise Thompson has shared a sneak peek into her son's newly transformed bedroom and has added a high street lamp that looks just like very expensive designer version. The former Made In Chelsea star was inspired by designer looks at high-street prices when renovating her son's bedroom.

Louise Thompson has shared a sneak peek into her son's newly transformed bedroom and has added a high street lamp that looks just like very expensive designer version.

The former Made In Chelsea star, 36, has been busy over the last few weeks renovating her son's bedroom. She shares Leo, four, with her fiancé and fitness influencer Ryan Libbey. And in a bid to let go of sleeping in her son's bed after four years, she has now made a few upgrades to his furniture. The former Made In Chelsea star has been busy over the last few weeks renovating her son's bedroom.

She shared several photographs on Instagram that showed how she was inspired by designer looks at high-street prices





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Louise Thompson Son's Bedroom Renovation Designer Lamp High Street Lamp Made In Chelsea

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