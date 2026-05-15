Louise Thompson Apology Ignored: No Apology After Ableist Comments On Children In Nappies

Louise Thompson has been blasted for her 'non-apology' after her 'ableist' comments over children being sent to school in nappies. The couple appeared to mock children who are still wearing nappies by the time they start school and were slammed for their reaction after removing the clip.

Louise Thompson has been blasted for her 'non-apology' after her 'ableist' comments over children being sent to school in nappies. On Thursday, the former Made In Chelsea star, 36, and her husband Ryan Libbey, 35, with whom she shares son Leo, four, sparked backlash after appearing to 'mock' children who are still wearing nappies by the time they start school.

Speaking on their podcast He Said, She Said, the couple discussed the statistic that one in four children are sent to school before they are potty trained. Louise admitted she was 'shocked' by the statistic before laughing when Ryan said 'that's a raw deal' for teachers, leading to backlash from followers, with many pointing out reasons, including children with Special Educational Needs.

After removing the clip from Instagram, the duo were slammed for their response, in which they failed to apologise, writing: 'In a previous clip we included a conversation around potty training based on recent stats and our own lived experience...

'This however did not include the very important reference to SEN children and families which was an oversight so we removed the clip to avoid further offence. It’s an important topic we are very keen to learn more about.





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