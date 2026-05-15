Louise Thompson and Ryan Libbey Face Backlash for Mocking Late Potty-Trained Children

Louise Thompson and her husband Ryan Libbey sparked a wave of criticism after joking about children who start school still wearing nappies. Their insensitive comments on their podcast led to backlash from parents of neurodivergent children, with many questioning their lack of empathy.

Louise Thompson and her husband Ryan Libbey have faced widespread criticism after discussing statistics that show many children start school still wearing nappies. In a recent episode of their podcast *He Said, She Said*, the couple laughed about the fact that one in four children begin reception class without being fully potty trained.

Louise expressed shock at the figures before joking with Ryan about the 'raw deal' faced by teachers. She argued that parents should ensure their children are toilet-trained by the age of four, stating that it is a 'basic human right.

' Both also laughed when discussing that 28% of reception-class children allegedly struggle to eat and drink independently. The remarks have since been slammed by many parents, who found the couple's laughter about the issue insensitive and hurtful. One parent commented, 'Laughing about children struggling is disappointing, whether it’s immature humor about ‘poo’ or mocking kids themselves.

' Another parent, who faced challenges with their own child, urged the stars to 'read parents' stories and educate your audience in future. ' SEN (Special Educational Needs) advocacy accounts, such as *autismandourworld*, also joined the backlash, stating that the couple's rhetoric ignored the complex needs of neurodivergent children. The Instagram account criticized the lack of compassion shown and highlighted that Louise’s brother, Sam Thompson, has ADHD and Autism, suggesting she should have more empathy.

Many felt the couple’s reactions were tone-deaf, particularly given Louise’s own health struggles, including her recent complications from Crohn’s disease. Reality TV star Lateysha Grace condemned the remarks, saying families carrying emotional burdens deserved understanding rather than judgment. She wrote, 'Words matter. The way we speak about people matters.

' The Kindred Squared charity’s survey, cited by Louise and Ryan, found that 26% of reception class children experience frequent toilet mishaps, rising to 36% in the north-east of England. Experts have noted that such delays can stem from various factors, including developmental issues, neurodivergence, or socio-economic factors, making parent-blame inapt





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