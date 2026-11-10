Louise Redknapp Wears Sheer Black Top at Music Industry Trusts Awards

Louise Redknapp, 52, wore a sheer black top and crocodile-look skirt at the Music Industry Trusts Awards three months after her split from Drew Michael.

Louise Redknapp, 52, looked stylish in a plunging top and leather skirt while partying at a music event on Monday evening. The pop star attended the Music Industry Trusts Award at Grosvenor House Hotel, three months after her split from boyfriend Drew Michael.

The former singer arrived in a sheer black top paired with a structured skirt that had a crocodile-look finish. The event honoured figures from across the music industry, and Redknapp was among the guests seen on the night.

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Louise Redknapp's Sheer Black Look at the Awards

Louise Redknapp turned heads at the Music Industry Trusts Award wearing a sheer black top and a structured crocodile-look skirt. She finished the outfit with a black blazer, a choice that fit her reputation as a fashionista.

Redknapp also flashed her bra from underneath the floaty top as she moved through the event at Grosvenor House Hotel. The look combined sheer fabric with tailored pieces, showing how she balanced softness and structure in one ensemble.

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Louise Redknapp and Drew Michael's Split Details

Louise Redknapp and Drew Michael have ended their relationship, a split first reported in August. The couple had been together for two years, dating since October 2023.

A source told The Sun that Redknapp and Drew Michael decided to end things a little while ago. The source said the relationship had run its course, and both wanted to move on. The source described the separation as amicable, with Redknapp throwing herself back into her social life and busy work schedule.

According to the same source, Drew Michael is thought to have moved abroad for work and is believed to have left the UK. Friends have insisted Redknapp is thriving, and she was reportedly living it up on girls' trips in Ibiza at the time of the breakup.

Redknapp moved on with Drew Michael after her separation from Jamie Redknapp in 2017, which followed 19 years of marriage. She shares two children with the footballer-turned-pundit, Charlie, 20, and William, 16.

In an interview last year, Redknapp spoke warmly about her partner after a difficult marriage breakdown. She told The Sun that Drew was great and that they were having a lovely time together, adding that she had been guarded and scared before opening up.

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Asked about wedding bells, Redknapp said she was not even thinking that far ahead. Her comments in the earlier interview showed a focus on enjoying time with someone rather than planning a future together.

Music Industry Trusts Award Honours Guy Moot

Guy Moot, Chair and CEO of Warner Chappell Music, received the prestigious Music Industry Trusts Award on the night. He became the first ever music publisher to receive the accolade.

The award recognised a distinguished career of more than 30 years, defined by creative vision, a songwriter-first philosophy, and a lifelong commitment to music's power to educate, heal, and transform lives. Warner Chappell Music is the global publishing arm of Warner Music Group.

Mark Ronson presented the award to Guy Moot and was also seen posing with Jimmy Page. Tinie Tempah, Amy Allen, John Ryan and Florence Road also took to the stage to present awards to figures from across the music industry.

Moot said that being the first music publisher to receive the award was an enormous honour. He added that the award was not really about him, but belonged to the songwriters he works with every day.