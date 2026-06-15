Louise Redknapp Opens Up About Her Journey to Confidence and Her Relationship with Drew Michael

Singer Louise Redknapp has spoken candidly about her journey to confidence and her relationship with Drew Michael. The 51-year-old announced her first solo live tour in almost a decade and revealed her change in attitude as she heads back into the music scene. Louise has admitted that she has only recently started to feel confident in her own skin after three decades in the public eye. She has also spoken about her relationship with Drew Michael, stating that he is a great guy and super-kind. However, she has ruled out wedding bells, saying that she is not even thinking that far ahead and just wants to enjoy her current happiness.

Louise Redknapp has admitted she has only recently started to feel confident in her own skin after three decades in the public eye. The singer, 51, announced her first solo live tour in almost a decade, and revealed her change in attitude as she heads back into the music scene.

Speaking on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, Louise pointed out the differences between fame in the nineties, when she was part of the girlband Eternal, and today. She stated that back in the 90s, there was a lot more privacy due to the absence of social media and comments.

However, now the comments section often freaks her out, and she admitted that she tries not to read posts about herself online. Louise revealed that it has taken her a long time to enter the phase where she feels confident in her own skin, and she thinks that she has finally reached that point at an age where she cares less about what people think and knows what is important in life.

The singer will hit the road in 2027 to mark the 30th anniversary of her debut solo album, Naked, while also showcasing her 2025 record, Confessions. Louise's two sons, Charlie, 21, and William, 17, who she shares with ex-husband Jamie Redknapp, aren't bothered by their mum's return to the spotlight, and she believes that they are secretly proud of her.

The singer is now in a relationship with Drew Michael, following her split from Jamie in 2017, after 19 years of marriage. Louise has spoken candidly about her relationship with Drew, stating that he is a great guy and super-kind.

However, she has ruled out wedding bells, saying that she is not even thinking that far ahead and just wants to enjoy her current happiness. Louise also hit back at 'toyboy' criticism due to their nine-year age gap, stating that being branded a 'cougar' is 'water off a duck's back' to her and that 'age is irrelevant' as she doesn't 'feel older than him'. Louise's sons really get on well with Drew, which makes life much easier for her.

The singer is now focusing on her music and enjoying her time with Drew, and she is excited to see what the future holds





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Louise Redknapp Drew Michael Sunday Brunch Confessions Naked Eternal Jamie Redknapp Charlie William Music

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