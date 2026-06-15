Louise Redknapp on Confidence, Social Media, and Return to Touring After Three Decades in the Public Eye

Louise Redknapp discusses finding self-confidence later in life, the challenges of modern fame versus 1990s privacy, her upcoming solo tour, family dynamics, and her relationship with partner Drew Michael.

Louise Redknapp has opened up about her journey to self-confidence after three decades in the public eye, coinciding with the announcement of her first solo live tour in nearly a decade.

The singer, 51, reflected on the stark contrasts between fame in the 1990s, when she rose to prominence with the girlband Eternal and later as a solo artist, and the digital age of today. Speaking on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, she highlighted the absence of social media and online commentary during her early career, noting that the constant scrutiny of the modern internet can be overwhelming.

She admitted to occasionally reading comments about herself online, describing it as a self-destructive habit that she now actively avoids, emphasizing that it has taken her a long time to reach a point where she prioritizes her own well-being over external judgment. Louise attributed her newfound confidence to aging and a shift in perspective, stating that she cares far less about others' opinions and has a clearer sense of what truly matters in life.

Her upcoming tour in 2027 will celebrate the 30th anniversary of her debut solo album, Naked (1996), and will also feature songs from her 2025 record, Confessions. Regarding her family, Louise shared that her two sons, Charlie (21) and William (17), are largely unfazed by her return to the spotlight, treating her simply as 'mum' rather than a celebrity.

She recounted a humorous anecdote where her younger son, while in Paris with his girlfriend, ignored her call but later texted to ask about a holiday-a level of support she jokingly described as typical. However, she believes her sons are secretly proud of her and want her to be happy. Louise is currently in a relationship with Drew Michael following her 2017 split from ex-husband Jamie Redknapp after 19 years of marriage.

She expressed gratitude for her partner, describing him as kind and great, and noted that it took her time to become open to love after the guardedness she felt during and after her marriage. While she is not considering marriage anytime soon, she is focused on enjoying her career and personal happiness.

Louise also addressed criticism about their nine-year age gap, dismissing the 'cougar' label and stating that age is irrelevant to their connection, as she does not feel older than him. She added that her sons get along well with Drew, which has made their blended family dynamic smoother. Overall, Louise's story is one of resilience, self-acceptance, and embracing a new chapter both professionally and personally





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Louise Redknapp Eternal Solo Tour Social Media Confidence Age Gap Drew Michael Sons Sunday Brunch Naked Album Confessions Album

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