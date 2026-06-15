Louise Redknapp on Confidence, Social Media, and Her Return to Music After Thirty Years

Singer Louise Redknapp reflects on gaining self‑confidence after decades in the public eye, the challenges of modern fame versus the 1990s, her upcoming solo tour and album, and her happy relationship with partner Drew Michael.

Louise Redknapp has openly discussed her journey toward self-confidence after three decades in the public eye, noting that she has only recently begun to feel truly comfortable in her own skin.

The singer, who first rose to fame in the 1990s as a member of the girlband Eternal before launching a solo career, is preparing to return to the music scene with her first solo live tour in nearly a decade. In a candid interview on Channel 4's Sunday Brunch, the 51‑year‑old reflected on the stark differences between celebrity then and now, highlighting the impact of social media and constant public scrutiny.

During the conversation, Louise explained that fame in the nineties offered a degree of privacy that no longer exists. She pointed out that there were no social‑media platforms or pervasive online comment sections, which she admits can be deeply unsettling. When asked if she reads posts about herself online, she admitted to sometimes giving in to the temptation, describing it as a form of self‑harm.

She recounted the familiar cycle of hoping for a positive comment but ultimately deciding it is better to avoid the negativity altogether. This newfound resilience, she said, is part of a longer personal evolution. She emphasized that reaching a point where she cares less about others' opinions and knows what truly matters has been a gradual process, one that she feels she has only fully embraced in recent years.

Looking ahead, Louise will embark on a 2027 tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of her debut solo album, Naked, while also promoting her 2025 record, Confessions. Her sons, Charlie, 21, and William, 17, whom she shares with ex‑husband Jamie Redknapp, are supportive but largely unfazed by her return to the spotlight.

She shared a humorous anecdote about her youngest ignoring a call while in Paris with his girlfriend, then texting to ask about a holiday - a typical interaction that underscores how they view her primarily as 'mum' rather than a celebrity. She believes they are secretly proud and simply want her to be happy. In her personal life, Louise is in a relationship with Drew Michael following her 2017 split from Jamie after 19 years of marriage.

She described Drew as a great, super‑kind guy and expressed gratitude for the special times they share, noting that it took her a long time to become open to love again after a difficult marriage breakdown. When questioned about future wedding plans, she declined to look that far ahead, focusing instead on enjoying the present and being proud of her upcoming projects.

She also addressed the age gap - nine years - with Drew, dismissing 'toyboy' labels and 'cougar' tropes as irrelevant. She stated that age has no bearing on their connection and that she does not feel older than him. Her sons get along well with Drew, which she says makes life much easier. Overall, Louise Redknapp's story is one of growth, resilience, and a renewed sense of self.

She continues to navigate fame on her own terms, balancing a resurgent music career with family and a happy personal life, all while consciously protecting her mental well‑being from the pitfalls of online scrutiny. Her upcoming tour and album serve as milestones marking both her artistic longevity and her personal triumph over self‑doubt





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Louise Redknapp Self‑Confidence Social Media Solo Tour Eternal Naked Album Confessions Album Jamie Redknapp Drew Michael Age Gap

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