Singer Louise Redknapp reveals how she and ex-husband Jamie Redknapp coordinate Christmas celebrations with their sons and step-children to ensure a smooth festive season.

Singer Louise Redknapp has detailed the specific arrangements she shares with former husband Jamie Redknapp for the holiday season. The 52-year-old vocalist and the 53-year-old ex-footballer have successfully structured their blended family Christmas to accommodate both of their children and step-relations.

The couple separated in 2017 after nineteen years of marriage. They share two sons, Charley, who is 22, and Beau, who is 18. Jamie has since remarried Swedish model Frida, 45. The couple wed in 2021 and had a son named Raphael, who is five years old.

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Christmas Scheduling For Blended Families

Louise told Hello magazine that the family schedule operates with precision. She stated that she and Jamie divide time with the boys fairly. The older sons spend Christmas Eve with their father. This timing aligns with Swedish traditions where Christmas Eve is the primary celebration day.

Frida follows this custom. She enjoys a festive smorgasbord, family gatherings, and gift exchanges with her children. The boys also enjoy waking up with their younger brother Raphael on this day. Louise explains that this arrangement allows the children to celebrate with their dad and new sibling first.

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After spending Christmas Eve with their father, Charley and Beau join Louise around lunchtime on Christmas Day. The singer described the schedule as working perfectly. She noted that everyone remains happy during the festivities. The family dynamic is described as super-chilled and effective for all involved.

Open Dialogue With Adult Sons

Louise also discussed her personal relationship with Charley and Beau. She described the bond as very open. The singer said she can talk about anything with them. Nothing is off limits in their conversations.

She added that they share everything with each other. Her favorite activity is simply being at home with her boys. She acknowledged that every mother and son relationship differs. However, she emphasized that her communication with Charley and Beau is unrestricted.

Frida recently spoke about the evolution of their family unit on The Mid Point with Gabby Logan podcast. She described a divorce as putting a family through a tumble dryer. She credited the birth of Raphael for gluing the blended family together. The couple agreed he was a godsend who made everyone want to come home.

Frida also mentioned she is a calmer mother now. She talks to Raphael in a completely different way. She has four older children from a previous marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie. These include three sons and a daughter.

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Recent Relationship Update And Social Life

The singer recently ended a two-year relationship with boyfriend Drew Michael. The Sun reported that Drew is believed to have left the UK. A source stated the split was amicable. They felt the relationship had run its course.

Friends insisted Louise is thriving after the breakup. She has been traveling on girls trips to Ibiza. A source claimed Drew moved abroad for work, creating a clean break. The Daily Mail contacted Louise Redknapp representatives for comment on the matter.

Last year, Louise spoke about wedding bells with Drew. She told The Sun she was not thinking that far ahead. She focused on enjoying the present. She described Drew as a great guy. She was super kind and made her happy.

She noted her two sons got along well with Drew. This made life much easier for her. She admitted she was previously guarded and scared. Being open took a long time. She wanted to be proud of the relationship and enjoy it fully.