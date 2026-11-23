De facto deputy Louise Haigh urges greater government oversight of utilities at CBI conference, while business leaders reject delay tactics and demand immediate action on growth.

De facto deputy Prime Minister Louise Haigh is set to deliver a major policy address to business leaders in London this Monday, calling for significantly increased public control over the United Kingdom's water and energy infrastructure. The First Secretary of State will argue that the current system of privatised utilities has failed families and households, directly contributing to soaring energy bills and hindering national economic growth. This speech marks a critical moment in the Labour government's strategy to redefine its relationship with the private sector, emphasizing that measures to hand more power to the Government are not anti-business but rather necessary for stability.

Haigh Challenges Private Utility Dominance

Louise Haigh will urge a return to the regulatory standards of the 1970s, stating that the current failures to connect businesses to the electrical grid are acting as a severe brake on commercial expansion. While she will explicitly deny that Labour plans full nationalisation, she will strongly oppose the ownership of stakes in UK water, electricity, and gas networks by foreign governments. Haigh proposes a new partnership with private capital that is built on clear rules, clear expectations, and a fair return on investment, aiming to balance public interest with commercial viability.

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CBI Leaders Demand Immediate Economic Action

Confederation of British Industry (CBI) leader Rain Newton-Smith will respond to these proposals by asserting that business cannot wait for 'ten years of promises' to boost growth. Newton-Smith will criticize the recent Budget as a 'manana' budget that put off crucial decisions, arguing that time wasted is investment lost. She will describe the current economic environment as a 'financial straitjacket' caused by high tax and low growth, with key decisions on balancing the books deferred until a spending review next year.

Battle Over Youth Employment And Tax Policy

The speech will also serve as a platform to support former minister Alan Milburn's call to ease the youth jobs crisis by rolling back employer National Insurance increases. These increases, imposed by former Chancellor Rachel Reeves, have made it significantly more costly for firms to hire young people, a trend that CBI leaders describe as a tragedy locking the young out of the workforce. Shadow Chancellor Andrew Griffith will counter these arguments, stating that such plans amount to a blank cheque to be paid for through taxes and borrowing, while Treasury insiders are reportedly resisting Milburn's proposals.

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Opposition Critiques Public Service Efficiency

Andrew Griffith will argue that the test for any public service is whether it brings bills down, pointing to the failure of rail nationalisation where passengers face higher fares and worse services. He will question why anyone should believe that nationalised water, energy, or infrastructure would perform any better than the current system. This criticism highlights the deepening divide within the government and its critics regarding the most effective mechanisms for delivering essential services and managing public expenditure during a period of economic uncertainty.

Regulatory Overhaul And Planning Reforms

In addition to utility reform, Louise Haigh will announce plans to dismantle Natural England, the environmental regulator that ministers blame for delaying housing planning and increasing costs for developers. The Times has reported that the quango was previously attacked for agreeing to a tunnel to save bats, a decision that cost the HS2 rail link £100million. This move signals a broader shift in government priorities, focusing on removing bureaucratic hurdles to accelerate construction projects and stimulate immediate economic activity.