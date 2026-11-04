Louise Haigh Struggles in PMQs Debut Substituting for Andy Burnham

First Secretary Louise Haigh delivered a quiet performance during Prime Minister's Questions, substituting for Mayor Andy Burnham while facing sharp queries from opposition figures.

First Secretary of State Louise Haigh made her debut at the dispatch box during Wednesday's Prime Minister's Questions session. She stepped in to deputize for Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham, who was absent from the House of Commons. The occasion marked a significant moment for Haigh, who has faced scrutiny regarding her past criminal record and previous dismissal from the Keir Starmer Cabinet two years ago.

Haigh Faces Opposition Queries in Commons

The session began with Labour MP Matthew Patrick asking about employment opportunities for young people. Patrick, recently removed as a Northern Ireland minister despite doing nothing wrong, spoke emotionally about party missions. Haigh responded to the query but struggled to project her voice clearly across the bustling chamber. Observers noted that her soft-spoken delivery made it difficult for members on the opposite benches to hear her arguments effectively.

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Opposition Tactics Target Welfare Spending

Conservative spokesperson Alex Burghart took over the questioning duties after Kemi Badenoch decided to focus full-time on leading the opposition frontbench. Burghart opened with a direct inquiry regarding government expenditure on working-age welfare benefits this year. He maintained a calm demeanor while pressing Haigh on whether the administration would actually reduce the benefits bill. Haigh attempted to deflect by claiming the government remained committed to cutting costs, though she framed the approach as distinctively Labour.

Performance Compared to Angela Rayner Standards

The contrast between Haigh's tenure and that of former Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner was stark. Rayner, seated on the front bench, remained largely immobile throughout the exchange. Critics described Haigh's performance as tinny and lacking the streetwise repartee often associated with seasoned parliamentarians. Chancellor John Healey hovered nearby like a solicitor guarding a client, holding his red ministerial file as Haigh clutched hers tightly. The atmosphere lacked the dynamic tension typical of previous sessions led by Rayner.

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Speaker Intervention and Diplomatic Visitors

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle intervened when a backbench Tory member attempted to shout down Haigh during a response. He ruled that shouting at a woman did not look good, a novel stance given previous instances where female frontbenchers faced similar heckling. During the proceedings, Hoyle also acknowledged a delegation from the Ivory Coast watching from upstairs. He attempted to pronounce Cote d'Ivoire but mispronounced the name, drawing attention away from the political debate momentarily.

Whip Anneliese Midgley Updates Wardrobe Style

Amidst the parliamentary drama, Government Chief Whip Anneliese Midgley received positive attention for changing her attire. Earlier reports had criticized her lumpy, male-style suit, suggesting she adopt pinstripes instead. Midgley appeared in a sharper outfit that observers felt significantly improved her presence. The change was viewed as a successful effort to smarten up the whip team's image ahead of future legislative battles.