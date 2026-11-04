Louise Haigh PMQs Performance Criticized As Debut Sub For Burnham

Louise Haigh faced sharp criticism for a weak performance as Deputy PM at PMQs. This article analyzes the reaction to her debut and compares her to predecessors.

Louise Haigh delivered a critically disappointing performance during her debut as the Prime Minister ial Question substitute. She stepped in for Andy Burnham, who remained absent from the chamber. Her appearance marked a significant moment for the First Secretary. Critics noted a lack of impact and authority during the session. The event highlighted the challenges of her new role. Many observers felt the transmission was weak.

Weak Presentation At The Dispatch Box

Haigh struggled to project her voice to the full chamber. Observers described her delivery as softly spoken and tinny. The turbulence of the room made comprehension difficult. This approach failed to impress the assembled MPs. Some noted a stark contrast to previous performances by Angela Rayner. Rayner sat immobile on the front bench. Her presence offered little support to Haigh. The contrast was stark and noticeable. Haigh arrived with Chancellor John Healey nearby. He stayed close like a protective solicitor. She held a red ministerial file tightly. Her demeanor appeared stiff and uncertain. Several journalists compared her look to Uncle Dick. The overall impression was one of nervousness.

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Burghart Dominates The Questioning Phase

Conservative MP Alex Burghart took the lead role in questioning. Kemi Badenoch had previously rotated the duty among colleagues. She has now assigned the task full-time to Burghart. He handled the exchange with evident confidence. His first inquiry focused on welfare spending. He asked about costs for the working-age population. These brief questions are often dangerous for the government. Haigh attempted a joke about his duties. The remark received sparse laughter from her side. She then discussed cutting benefits. She emphasized a Labour approach to reform. This comment generated significant laughter in the chamber. Burghart maintained his calm demeanor throughout. He pressed his points with impressive control. Haigh appeared uncomfortable with his style. She began jabbering in response to his queries. The tension in the room was palpable.

Matthew Patrick And Welfare Concerns

Matthew Patrick posed an early question about youth jobs. He represents the Wirral W constituency. His inquiry carried a melancholic background. He had recently been removed as a Northern Ireland minister. No wrongdoing was attributed to his dismissal. The change was purely political in nature. He spoke about the party mission for opportunities. He avoided breaking down in tears. His delivery was measured and poignant. The focus remained on young people. The question set a somber tone. It highlighted internal party tensions. The exchange underscored the stakes. Haigh responded with generic platitudes. The moment failed to elevate the session. Patrick's position remains a point of contention. The removal of young ministers is noted.

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Speaker Rules And Diplomatic Incidents

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle intervened to correct a backbench Tory. A member attempted to shout during the exchange. Hoyle stated this behavior looked bad. He specifically noted trying to shout down a woman. This ruling drew mixed reactions. Female frontbenchers often face similar heckling. Kemi Badenoch has experienced it frequently. The Speaker's intervention seemed novel. It may have recognized Haigh's struggle. A delegation from the Ivory Coast visited. Hoyle attempted to announce their presence. His pronunciation was inaccurate. He sounded like a bottle of plonk. The error drew attention from the public. It added an unintended comedic element. The diplomatic incident was minor. It distracted from the main debate.

Anneliese Midgley And The Government Whip

Government Chief Whip Anneliese Midgley improved her appearance. She previously wore a lumpy male-style suit. Critics suggested she adopt pinstripes. She followed the advice promptly. Her new look was widely praised. She appeared more professional and sharp. Observers noted an immediate difference. The change boosted her authority. Some joked about a Tommy gun. This hyperbole highlighted the visual shift. Labour MPs may respond better to her. The fashion change was subtle but effective. It signaled a desire for respect. The visual cue mattered significantly. The change was well-received. It contrasted with Haigh's struggling session.

Comparison To Angela Rayner And Future Outlook

Angela Rayner served as Deputy Prime Minister before. Her performances always included incident and laughter. She created a sense of impetus. Haigh's session lacked these dynamic elements. Rayner gave a short nod at the end. The absence of energy was notable. Haigh showed little relish for the fray. The experience was described as an ordeal. The performance failed to meet expectations. Observers questioned her readiness for the role. The stakes remain high for the government. Future sessions will be closely watched. Haigh must improve her delivery. The pressure on the First Secretary is mounting. The political landscape remains volatile. The outcome of these debates matters.