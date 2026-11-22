Louise Giovanelli has become a bright spot in the art world for her ominous, radiant drapes. Ahead of her new exhibition in London, she refuses to pull them back.

London — “Curtains make people behave very differently,” said Louise Giovanelli. The young British painter has seen it first-hand. Her life-size oil paintings of undulating drapes, where folds of velvet or tinsel absorb and refract the glow of a stage spotlight, often become the backdrop for art gallery selfies.

“People always go and take selfies in front of the curtains,” she said. “They don’t do it in front of any other painting. ” This partition of fabric, Giovanelli thinks, gives people “permission” to perform. Karaoke, theater, even bingo night — “it’s a signal for people,” she said, sitting in a tidy upstairs meeting room at the White Cube gallery in central London.

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Curtains are not classist, either.

“You see them in very grand theatrical contexts, like theaters and cinemas and The Proms,” she said of the prestigious British classical music festival. “But then you also find them in seedy nightclubs and brothels and working men’s clubs. ” The painting,"Cathexis.

" “Curtains make people behave very differently,” said Giovanelli. In the last five years, the 33-year-old has become an art world bright spot for her ominous, radiant drapes painted Old Masters-style with slow, painstaking brushwork. Glitter curtains, she said, are the hardest for their layers of pointillist work: “It’s like a constellation of stars, you get lost in the image trying to find the star that you just put in.

” Giovanelli had her first solo exhibition right out of art school, where low studio rent in her adoptive home of Manchester meant she could survive as a working artist immediately. She first caught the attention of critics and gallerists in a 2021 survey of contemporary painting at The Hayward Gallery in London.

“She’s one of the most skilled painters I know,” said Marie-Charlotte Carrier, a curator at the Hepworth Wakefield gallery in the north of England, who sought Giovanelli out after coming across her work at the group show. “She’s so knowledgeable about art history, techniques, pigments and oils. She thinks about every single layer of paint she puts on her work. ” Giovanelli, 33, has ascended within the art world in the last five years.

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Then came a flurry of exhibitions — including one commissioned by Carrier — in Yorkshire, Blackpool, London, Manchester , and internationally in New York, Munich, Amsterdam, China and next year, Paris. She typically works across 10 to 15 paintings at once, starting one while waiting for another to dry — a method that means she has a prolific output, though she hazards a guess that each canvas takes around two months to complete.

Last fall, she dolled-up an 18th century church in the middle of the capital with a giant painted silver shimmer curtain, her first public art installation. Her ascent has been dubbed meteoric by some — does she feel it?

“I don’t know,” she said. “When you’re in it, you never really feel it do you? ” Below us, busy hands work to set up her latest show, “In the Light of False Suns,” in time for opening night. Walls are re-painted white, on which one of Giovanelli’s holographic “wig paintings,” as she calls them, leans while it waits to be hung.

Titled “Media Luna,” it marks Giovanelli’s newest accolade: being named recipient of the Robson Orr TenTen prize last month. Cascading locks of hair dominate the image, brushed so smooth disco light pools on the lacquered strands. Fifteen prints were commissioned for the British government’s permanent art collection –– which also holds two Giovanelli paintings –– and will be displayed in British government buildings and embassies around the world. Hair is another key motif for Giovanelli.

“If they’re shown next to curtain paintings, they become curtains,” she said. “Like veils or draperies. ” Curtains, hair, even a hanging meat carcass — a new experimental subject matter for Giovanelli brought on by a recent trip to an abattoir — are all gilded by her brush.

“I’m interested in the dazzle, the glitz, the glamour because it’s kind of a modern form of worship. We don’t go to church anymore,” she said, but “we still have this human need to point at something, to worship something, someone. ” Giovanelli herself grew up in Wales in a home of Sunday church-goers. As a child, her Italian father and Irish mother were both practicing Catholics.

She was drawn to the ornate altars, the icons rendered in stained glass, but most of all the luminescence of religious imagery. Giovanelli's painting,"Media Luna.

" “I’m interested in the dazzle, the glitz, the glamour because it’s kind of a modern form of worship," she said. At art school in Manchester and Germany, she became consumed by Renaissance and pre-Renaissance painting — even when her peers were swept up by post-modernist cynicism.

“I was just in the corner every hour of the day painting these like Old Master rip offs,” she said. “I was perceived to be very uncool by doing that. ” Today her work hinges on the assumption that, whether its 1606 or 2026, we are all still like moths to a flame.

“That’s why I called it ‘In the Light of False Suns,’” she said of the show. “I’m just thinking of all the different forms of light: light emanating from the canvas, light coming from a source that’s depicted in the picture. ” But instead of the Virgin Mary, Giovanelli is often painting Sissy Spacek, Christina Ricci, Chloë Sevigny — the devotional icons of our time.

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“I’m always trying to bridge these historical understandings with a more contemporary vision,” she said. Some of her canvases are cut to be long and thin, mimicking “totems,” columns or phone screens. But “collector’s love paintings that go that way,” she motions horizontally.

“Because they go above people’s sofas. ” Giovanelli doesn’t know much about the sofas her paintings hang above these days. As a fresh graduate she sold her work directly, now that’s handled by the gallery. Once upon a time an established art institution told Giovanelli she would struggle to get any collectors at all, given she is based in the north of the country.

“Things are definitely changing,” she said. “I think people are realizing that most art is not made in London. ” Giovanelli studied at art school in Manchester and Germany, where she became consumed by Renaissance and pre-Renaissance painting. Her painting here is called"Astrobleme.

" She has helped re-shape that thinking, in part with Apollo School — a free, not-for-profit painting program she co-founded in 2023 with curator Alice Amati and Dr. Ian Hartshorne, former head of painting at Manchester School of Art. Together, they take on a cohort of five students for an intensive course of practical painting technique and guest lecturers with insider industry knowledge, like how to decipher the legalities of consignment agreements.

“I saw it advertised on Instagram,” said current student and oil painter Grace McNerney, who applied because “I knew who Louise was, because every painter around now does. ” McNerney said she learnt basic skills like how to prime a canvas, how to use mediums, and things that she found had fallen off conventional bachelors programs focused on multi-disciplinary teaching.

“There was a real emphasis on cutting the shit and looking at young artists and saying, ‘We’re going to teach you about things like color theory,’” she said of Apollo School. “We think we can offer in three months far more than what most art schools offer in three years,” said Giovanelli. Downstairs, two new works both titled “Ad Astra” are the gravitational center of the exhibition.

They each show the same scene, an erotic open-mouthed woman illuminated onto a huge run of iridescent curtains, at different crops. . It’s the first time Giovanelli has combined two of her artistic obsessions on top of each other.

The glowing ethereal face is one she has painted many times before, inspired by a scene in the 1971 French horror film “Don’t Deliver Us from Evil,” where Catholic schoolgirls are receiving the Eucharist.

“It felt like each image was charging each other,” she said. “But what’s also important in these works is that the curtain still remains completely closed,” she said. “Which is something I get asked all the time. ‘What’s behind the curtain?

’” she imitates. “You’re asking the wrong question. ”