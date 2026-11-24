Top government adviser Baroness Louise Casey describes the current UK dementia support system as a joke, highlighting the severe lack of care for the 2.5 million unpaid carers struggling with the disease.

Baroness Louise Casey has issued a damning indictment of the current state of dementia care in Britain, explicitly labeling the support available to unpaid carers as a "joke" and the treatment of patients as "utterly shameful." As the chair of the independent commission on adult social care, the top government adviser has launched a hard-hitting intervention accusing society of ignoring the suffering of families ravaged by the disease. She argues that the collective reluctance to face the reality of dementia leaves thousands of individuals to navigate a complex and often non-existent support system alone for years.

Systemic Failure and Stigma

Casey revealed that her work on the independent commission on adult social care has exposed a shocking void in guidance for families following a diagnosis. She admitted she previously assumed patients would receive a comprehensive NHS care plan and clear advice, only to find that many are left without any offer of help. The chair described the current situation as invisible, stating that the idea that people are made a tangible offer by the NHS or social care services is simply not the case. She emphasized that a dementia diagnosis should trigger a clear package of treatment, advice, and practical assistance rather than leaving loved ones to fend for themselves.

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Impact on 2.5 Million Carers

The scale of this crisis is illustrated by the fact that there are currently 2.5 million people in the UK providing some form of care for individuals with dementia. Data indicates that four out of five of these unpaid carers have reached a crisis point at least once, facing overwhelming responsibilities, loneliness, and exhaustion. Casey stressed that families who have contributed taxes and national insurance throughout their lives deserve to know exactly what support they can rely on when dementia strikes. She warned that society's reluctance to address the issue is exacerbated by a double stigma attached to both getting old and having the disease, which causes many to collectively stick their heads in the sand.

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Dementia Carers Together Initiative

Baroness Casey is actively backing the Daily Mail's landmark Dementia Carers Together appeal, launched in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society and the Mail Force charity. This initiative aims to raise millions of pounds to deliver pioneering nationwide six-week support courses for friends and relatives of people living with dementia. These sessions are designed to provide vital information about rights and available services, allowing attendees to connect with others in similar situations to combat isolation. Casey praised this private-sector-led initiative as "great" and noted with sorrow that it has taken a newspaper and charity group to put such essential support structures in place where the state has failed to do so.

Defining Future Care Standards

A key priority for Casey's commission, which is due to report next year, is establishing clear expectations for what dementia patients and their families should receive from the NHS and a future National Care Service. She argues that the system must move beyond merely offering an assessment, questioning what value a clipboard assessment holds without a clear explanation of the deal. Casey insists that the public needs to know if drugs will be accessible and what practical help looks like under a proposed National Care Service, a concept associated with Andy Burnham. She argues that without a transparent offer of support, families are left wandering in uncertainty, unable to plan for the care their loved ones require.