Louis Vuitton has opened a new multisensory cultural space at The Victoria Dockside that converges fashion, art, travel, and gastronomy. The three-story flagship features the 'Visionary Journeys' exhibition spanning 11 rooms, alongside a café, chocolate store, and dedicated collections, serving as a key part of the mall's cultural tourism campaign.

Located at The Victoria Dockside, the project aims to become a cultural destination where fashion, art, travel and gastronomy converge — the multisensory space will bring together the brand’s latest products, an exhibition, a café and a dedicated chocolate store.

Stretching across three stories — including a private salon on the seventh floor of the luxury shopping mall — the main draw of the store will be the “Visionary Journeys” exhibition. Spanning 11 rooms, the immersive experience covers more than 170 years of the house’s history, archival pieces will be shown alongside contemporary objects and the displays will focus on two themesDescribing the new space as one where “the history of travel becomes a point of departure rather than an endpoint,” the store will carry the brand’s men’s and women’s collections and a special capsule line sold only at thestore at the Peninsula Hotel in 1979, followed by its Canton Road unit.

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In 2009, the Hong Kong Museum of Art hosted the “Louis Vuitton: A Passion for Creation” exhibition; in 2017, the luxury maison brought its “Time Capsule” exhibition to Statue Square. Since 2018, Louis Vuitton has taken part in Art Basel Hong Kong and in 2023, Pharrell Williams showed his pre-fall 2024 collection on the Avenue of Stars, with Victoria Harbour and K11 Musea as the backdrop.into a fully monogrammed and fully Instagrammable “Louis Vuitton Central Station.

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” The statement construction, part of the luxury shopping mall’s “Destination Central” cultural tourism campaign, has become the undisputed star on Pedder Street, a major thoroughfare.

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