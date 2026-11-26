Louis Vuitton hosted a classical music concert at The Louis, its cruise-ship of a mega store in Shanghai, starring pianist Yuja Wang and the Mahler Chamber Orchestra.

Yuja Wang has played Carnegie Hall, the Salzburg Festival and the Hollywood Bowl. On Thursday night, she played inside a glowing glass globe next to a giant faux cruise ship in Shanghai.ambassador, performed Brahms’s Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-flat major, Op. 83, on a stage built inside a luminous glass sphere erected beside The Louis, the luxury megabrand’s boat-shaped landmark at Taikoo Hui on Nanjing West Road.

It was the first classicalSongmont Founder Shares Snaps with Bernard Arnault Ahead of Louis Vuitton's Shanghai ConcertMoët Hennessy chairman and chief executive officer Bernard Arnault, Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of LVMH Fashion Group and Louis Vuitton, house ambassadors Jackson Wang, Liu Yifei, Ouyang Nana, and more. Livestreamed on Louis Vuitton’s official social platforms, including WeChat, Xiaohongshu, and Weibo, state-owned media publications including CCTV.com and The Paper, and QQ Music, the viewership of the 1.5-hour concert reached almost 100 million at the time of publication.

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As the clock struck seven, Yuja Wang strode on stage with her signature power walk, before joining the Mahler Chamber Orchestra for the one-hour long concert. Her spirited performance, marked by high-energy flourishes and fierce passagework, captivated the audience, while her emerald green minidress and Christian Louboutin stilettos, lent the pianist a distinctly rock-star edge.