BET President Louis Carr announces his resignation effective December 31, citing recent societal events as the primary reason for his decision to leave the network he helped elevate for four decades.

Louis Carr has officially announced his departure from his role as President of BET, stepping down less than a year after assuming the position. In a heartfelt internal letter addressed to staff, Carr revealed that recent events within the Black community and across the country prompted his decision to pursue a different professional direction. His final day with the network is confirmed for December 31, marking the end of a forty-year tenure that has defined his career in media and entertainment.

The Catalyst for Career Transition

Carr stated in his communication that he has wrestled with the decision as he wrote the letter, ultimately concluding that the time was right for a transition. He attributed the move to "recent events within our community and our country," suggesting a response to the broader social and political climate affecting Black Americans. While he did not specify a single incident, the reference to current events highlights the complex environment in which media leaders operate, particularly those focused on culturally specific content. This decision comes at a pivotal moment for the network, which is navigating significant changes in leadership and corporate structure following major industry mergers.

Also read BET Media Group President Louis Carr to Exit After 40 Years at the Company; New Structure to Be Announced Later

Celebrating Four Decades of Influence

Reflecting on his legacy, Carr emphasized that BET has never been merely a job but rather a community, a culture, and a platform for service. He expressed pride in the network's ability to transform the multicultural advertising landscape and build meaningful relationships with globally recognized brands. Under his leadership, BET has served as a launching pad for today's top Black creators, including personalities like Kev on Stage, Nick Cannon, Jason Lee, Manny Halley, Desmond Scott, Chris "CP" Powell, Ice Cube's BIG 3, Kevin Frazier, and Stephen A. These collaborations underscored the undeniable value, influence, and purchasing power of Black consumers, helping corporations better understand and invest in these communities.

Carr also highlighted the successful establishment of the brand positioning slogan "Something You Can Believe In," which reinforced trust and cultural connection. He noted the creation of a trusted Board of Advisors, a move he described as something enviable by any Fortune 500 company, designed to ensure that community voices remain central to the network's direction. This strategic oversight helped deliver the network's highest television and digital ratings since 2019, a milestone further amplified by the 2026 BET Awards hosted by Druski.

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Corporate Response and Future Leadership

Paramount Global executives have publicly praised Carr's contributions, with company leadership describing him as one of BET's greatest champions. The statement noted that Carr helped shape the brand, its business model, and its deep connection to Black audiences and culture. By leading with clarity and purpose, he created renewed momentum for the brand, cementing BET as a cultural force. His passion, vision, and heart were cited as central to everything he did, making his partnership with the corporation a privilege.

Despite his departure, Carr will remain with BET through the end of the year to ensure a smooth transition. The company has indicated that more details regarding its future leadership structure will be shared at a later date. This interim period allows for the continuation of ongoing projects and the stabilization of operations as the network identifies its next president. The move comes after Paramount Global completed its $8 billion merger with Skydance Media in August 2025, a deal that has triggered various strategic adjustments across its portfolio of media assets.

Reviving Soul Train and Cultural Priorities

Beyond personnel changes, Carr was instrumental in the revival of the Soul Train Awards, which are scheduled to air on November 27 after a two-year hiatus. The show was taped on November 5 in Chicago, a location Carr selected to revitalize the event in its hometown. He cited the popularity of R&B music as a key factor in the reboot, noting that consumers had voiced strong desires for the show's return. Carr emphasized that bringing the awards back was a main agenda item because it is important to their culture, community, and industry.

Carr articulated a clear mission for the network, stating that there are not enough platforms celebrating Black people, Black history, and Black entertainment. He positioned BET's role as filling this void, asserting that it is their job to provide such celebrations. This cultural mandate guided his approach to programming and brand identity, reinforcing the network's commitment to serving the Black community even as he prepares to chart a new path. His legacy includes not just ratings success but also the strengthening of BET's place at the center of Black culture, a role he held with immense honor and purpose.