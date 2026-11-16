Louis Carr Leaving As BET President Amid Skydance TV Restructuring

Louis Carr Leaving As BET President Amid Post-Merger Skydance TV Restructuring

CBS Midseason Premiere Dates: ‘Cupertino’ Moves, ‘Ghosts’ & ‘Eternally Yours’ Pair Up, ‘Sheriff Country’ & ‘FBI’ Slide, ‘Survivor’ Gets Supersized David Tennant Teases “Very Small Part” In ‘Only Murders In The Building”, Addresses Future Of ‘Doctor Who’: “It Deserves To Run Forever”was named president of the network, he is exiting his post.

He will be departing at the end of the tear. The news was just announced internally by, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer, Skydance TV, who has been overseeing the Paramount cable brands since the Paramount-Skydance merger was finalized in August 2025 and elevated Carr to the President post to succeed Scott Mills, last December. The move comes a month after the close of Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros.

Also read Jack Carr Joins NBC as Executive Producer for New Detective Series 'Worth'

Discovery, which created a supersized combined cable group that was put under the purview of WBD’s Channing Dungey, reporting to Cheeks. As Co-Chair and Chief Business Officer of Skydance TV, JB Perrette also is involved in the running of the unit on the business side.

Skydance TV: George Cheeks' Evolution From The Business Guy To Chief Content Officer & JB Perrette's Linear-Streaming Job BundleCarr, who has been at BET for four decades, was a rare top leader of a Paramount-WBD cable network at a President level. The division will likely undergo restructuring and unify the type of leadership across the brands.

Advertisement

In addition to his most recent role, Carr served as President of Media Sales at BET for 25 years, area that may also be consolidated across the division post-merger. During his tenure with the company, Carr has shepherded more than $9B in advertising sales to top companies such as Procter & Gamble, Unilever, McDonald’s, and Apple.

“I’m deeply grateful to Louis. For four decades, he has been one of BET’s greatest champions, helping shape the brand, its business and its connection to Black audiences and culture. Louis built lasting partnerships with some of the world’s leading brands and helped cement BET as a cultural force,” Cheeks said.

“As President, he led BET with clarity and purpose, creating renewed momentum for the brand. His passion, vision and heart have been front and center in everything he does, and it has been a privilege to partner with him. ”I wanted to share the note below from Louis Carr, who has decided to leave the company after an extraordinary career at BET. I’m deeply grateful to Louis.

For four decades, he has been one of BET’s greatest champions, helping shape the brand, its business and its connection to Black audiences and culture. Louis built lasting partnerships with some of the world’s leading brands and helped cement BET as a cultural force. As President, he led BET with clarity and purpose, creating renewed momentum for the brand.

Advertisement

His passion, vision and heart have been front and center in everything he does, and it has been a privilege to partner with him. BET is an iconic brand with a unique and important place in our industry. We believe deeply in BET, its mission and the community it serves. We are committed to BET’s future and to building on its legacy, ensuring the brand continues to grow, evolve and thrive.

Louis will be with us through the end of this year. We will have more to share soon on BET leadership and structure. In the meantime, please join me in thanking Louis for the lasting impact he’s made and in wishing him all the best in his next chapter. Spy Thriller ‘Slow Horses’ Renewed For Seasons 9 & 10; Apple’s Longest-Running Series