Loui Burke Shares Expert Guide to Making the Perfect Bed

Influencer Loui Burke reveals professional techniques for making a bed, including the 30cm rule and pillow stacking methods for a hotel-quality sleep environment.

Lifestyle influencer Loui Burke, a content creator with a significant online following of 1.3 million subscribers, argues that the majority of people fail to make their beds correctly. He provides a comprehensive guide to achieving an Instagram-worthy sleeping arrangement that prioritizes both aesthetic precision and functional comfort. The process involves specific measurements and careful layering to create a polished, professional look.

The Foundation and Sheet Setup

The process begins with a clean mattress that has been vacuumed to remove dust and debris before a protector is applied. Burke recommends using a hypoallergenic mattress protector, noting that products from Panda London offer effective protection without appearing childish. A fitted sheet must be pulled taut over all four corners to ensure a smooth surface. He advocates for the inclusion of a flat sheet, which acts as a protective buffer between the sleeper and the duvet while providing additional warmth during colder months.

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The Critical 30cm Folding Rule

A common mistake involves pulling the flat sheet and duvet all the way to the head of the bed, which creates an unattractive appearance similar to a tablecloth. To achieve a professional finish, Burke insists that both the duvet and flat sheet must be folded back by exactly 30-40 centimeters from the head of the bed. He emphasizes that a fold of only 15 centimeters is insufficient and suggests using a ruler to ensure the measurement is accurate. This specific depth adds visual depth and leaves adequate space for the pillows.

Duvet Selection and Layering Strategy

The quality of the duvet significantly impacts the final look and feel of the bed. Burke advises choosing a down duvet with a fill power of 600 or higher, with Hungarian goose down options starting from £299 available from retailers like Scooms. For those preferring alternatives, microdown made from synthetic microfibre threads is recommended over cheap polyester that loses loft. He suggests using a king-sized duvet on a queen-sized bed to create a fuller, more luxurious drape over the sides of the mattress.

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Pillow Stacking and Cushion Placement

Bedding experts argue that beds should feature four sleeping pillows rather than the standard two. Burke recommends stacking these pillows horizontally in pairs for a structured, layered finish, explicitly warning against upright positions that resemble a teenager's room. The arrangement should include two European square pillows positioned either behind or in front of the sleeping pillows. A single lumbar cushion should be placed at the front to provide support and complete the look without cluttering the bed.

Final Touches and Maintenance

Steamers are preferred over irons for removing visible wrinkles from bed linen, offering a polished look with less effort. In colder weather, a generously sized blanket should be folded neatly across the foot of the bed or under the duvet fold, as Burke dismisses small throw blankets as impractical for beds. He also advocates for washing bed linen regularly, though the specific frequency was cut off in the source material. The goal is a serene, uncluttered environment that avoids the appearance of a soft-play centre.