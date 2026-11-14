Lifestyle Influencer Loui Burke Reveals Exact Ruler Measurements for Perfect Bed Making

Lifestyle influencer Loui Burke reveals professional techniques for making the bed, including using a ruler for precise folds and selecting high-quality duvets for a hotel-worthy finish.

Lifestyle influencer Loui Burke has issued precise new instructions for achieving an Instagram-perfect sleep environment, demanding that followers use a ruler to measure bedding adjustments for a professional look. The influencer, who commands 1.3 million followers, asserts that most people fail to make their beds properly because they rely on guesswork rather than exact measurements. His updated guide replaces previous vague advice with specific centimetre-based directives for folding sheets and selecting duvet sizes.

Burke now emphasizes that the flat sheet and duvet must be folded back exactly 30 to 40 centimetres from the head of the bed. He warns that doing less than this amount, such as a mere 15 centimetres, results in an insufficient fold that fails to create visual depth. Burke states that individuals should get out a ruler if necessary to ensure the fold meets this strict professional standard.

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The preparation process begins with a completely clean mattress, which Burke advises vacuuming to remove dust and debris. He recommends fitting a hypoallergenic mattress protector to guard against sweat and spills while maintaining a sophisticated aesthetic that does not resemble child bedding. This foundational step is critical for ensuring the sleep surface is both hygienic and visually appealing before any linen is applied.

When styling the sheets, Burke instructs users to pull the fitted sheet firmly over all four mattress corners. He then layers the flat sheet on top, describing it as a crucial buffer between the sleeper and the duvet that provides additional warmth during colder months. The flat sheet must be tucked in at the foot of the bed before the duvet is placed on top to maintain neat lines.

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Duvet selection requires attention to fill power and sizing strategy to avoid a skimpy appearance. Burke recommends a down fill power of around 600 or higher for natural options, or microdown for synthetic alternatives that replicate natural plumpness. He warns that cheap polyester fillings lose their loft quickly, leaving the duvet looking flat and uninviting. For a luxurious hotel-worthy finish, he advises using a king-sized duvet on a queen-sized bed to create a fuller drape.

Burke argues that beds should feature four sleeping pillows arranged in horizontal pairs rather than two upright pillows. He criticizes upright stacking as resembling a teenager's bedroom and inappropriate for adults. Two European square cushions can be added for height, followed by a single lumbar cushion to finish the look, which prevents the bedroom floor from becoming a soft-play centre.

Maintenance habits have also been clarified with specific timelines for washing linens. Burke is adamant that bed linen should be washed weekly to maintain hygiene and appearance. Mattress and pillow protectors should be washed monthly, along with any coverlets used regularly. These strict maintenance routines ensure the professional look is sustained over time.

Final touches include steaming visible bed linen to achieve a polished finish without the effort of ironing. Burke recommends using a generously sized blanket folded across the foot of the bed in colder months, dismissing small throw blankets as unsuitable for beds. He insists that tiny strips of fabric do nothing to elevate the aesthetic and should be reserved for chairs and sofas.