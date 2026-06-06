Loud military training exercises rattle Long Beach, City of Industry neighborhoods overnight

Late-night military training exercises shook neighborhoods across Southern California as residents reported hearing helicopters, simulated gunfire and explosions overnight.

Saturday, June 6, 2026 6:06AMLate-night military training exercises shook neighborhoods across Southern California as residents in Long Beach and near the City of Industry reported hearing helicopters, simulated gunfire and explosions overnight.

In Long Beach, the abandoned Golden Sails Hotel served as the site for a U.S. military exercise that ran from around 8 p.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday, according to residents. Some residents said they enjoyed watching the activity, but others described the experience as frightening and disruptive.

"Suddenly, I hear a helicopter hovering overhead, and it's close, and it's slow, and it's frightening. I didn't know what was going on. And then I heard rocket fire. Rocket fire in my backyard!

" she said. Chávez said she called 911, having no idea that the abandoned hotel was going to be used for the dramatic exercise. The city alerted residents shortly before the exercise began, posting a notice via email and on social media that read in part, "Tonight, the U.S. Military will conduct a training exercise in east Long Beach until 2 a.m. During this time, you may see and hear helicopter activity, controlled explosions and simulated weapons fire.

" The city also noted that Long Beach police would assist with pedestrian and vehicle safety, but emphasized the operation was a U.S. military exercise. "It was terrible. I'm still furious," she said.

"It's ludicrous. It's unacceptable," said Wynn Sulc of Long Beach.

"I can understand the idea of wanting to practice special operations in order to be prepared for whatever emergency events take place, but this is a retirement community. " A similar military exercise took place overnight in the City of Industry, where some nearby residents said they were not bothered by the noise. "It's all good. It's safe.

It's the military," Armando Morales said. Earlier in the week, noisy military exercises were also conducted in Irvine and Pasadena. Back in Long Beach, some residents say they plan to contact city leaders to learn more about why their neighborhood was selected and whether more exercises are planned. Copyright © 2026 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.





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