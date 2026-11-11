Loud bass, cussing, artwork and the uncomfortable, So We Asked and Burn + Bloom

In a world full of influencers and constant swiping, AlisaMarie Selvaggio, owner of Burn + Bloom wants you to connect. With yourself, with your relationships, with things that make you uncomfortable.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The music at Burn + Bloom is loud. Artwork is on the walls. A poster reads, “Bitch don’t kill my vibe.

” “When you get in there, and some of our practices are really fiery, we start with heart openers and loud music, and I think there’s something magical about bass and loud music and weaving that in,” Alisa Marie Selvaggio said.

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“But you get into your body in a way that, for most of us, we’ve avoided, or felt disconnected to. It’s uncomfortable. ” In a world full of influencers and constant swiping, she wants you to connect. Connect with yourself, with your relationships, with things that make you uncomfortable.

“The practice is more than like, ‘are you stretching? ’ It’s like each pose is like, ‘where are you at? What do you feel? ’ And it’s that, that’s how I would say it’s deeper.

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But everyone has different experiences, and I think every practice is a little bit different, and I say too, and I’m very big on we don’t love every practice. You can’t do every pose. Something I say at the end of the practice a lot is it really doesn’t matter what you did or didn’t do, or could or couldn’t do, or liked or didn’t like. The practice is way beyond that.

You get on the mat, and you decide, ‘I’m going to connect with my body. For the next hour, I’m going to give myself permission to be here. ’ That’s it, and what’s going to come up? Sometimes not good things come up, and that’s fine.

We honor that. That’s what burn and bloom is about. It’s holding space for the duality of feeling the fire and the discomfort. ” She says the practice, and failing at it, can be a metaphor for life.

“The discomfort that we move through in a practice, when we struggle, and we’re moving into a new pose, you have to let go of the past pose. You can’t still be clinging to what you were just practicing because you’re not going to be able to go into the next one. That translates into normal life of letting go and looking forward, and accepting what’s coming, being present in your body,” she said.