Lou Teasdale alleges NDAs protect celebrity men over young girls in industry

Former Britain's Got Talent makeup artist Lou Teasdale claims NDAs and phone confiscation are standard protocol to shield men, raising concerns amid recent abuse scandals.

Former Britain's Got Talent makeup artist Lou Teasdale has announced that children and young women in the television industry are regularly required to sign non‑disclosure agreements and have their phones confiscated before meeting a celebrity male. The revelation came during the ongoing fallout from several abuse cases involving high profile British TV personalities.

Standard protocol behind NDA usage

Teasdale, 43, who has worked on both Britain's Got Talent and The X Factor, said that it was a "standard protocol" for girls to sign NDAs and have their phones taken away before the moments that left them alone with a famous man. She explained that the purpose of these agreements was to limit any potential whistle‑blowing after an interaction that could be deemed uncomfortable or inappropriate.

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In a post shared on Instagram, Teasdale noted that the practice "treats a celebrity man's privacy as more important than a woman's safety." She urged industry stakeholders to reconsider the use of NDAs when personal behavior is at issue. She added that many security, entourage, label bosses, lawyers and managers have witnessed the practice for years and that systemic changes are required.

Context amid David Walliams scandal

Teasdale's comments come as public scrutiny of former BGT judge David Walliams heightens. Walliams has faced accusations of grooming teenage girls, an issue that also triggered complaints by a former BGT participant who was 16 when the alleged contact began. The participant's agent, Dermot McNamara, claims he reported the allegations to broadcasters and authorities, yet says no action was taken and the judge remained on television for many years.

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During a Newsnight interview, McNamara described how a 15‑year‑old girl was invited backstage and later to the judge's home, where he allegedly behaved inappropriately. He testified that the experience had a profound effect on her mental wellbeing, yet fled the industry's protective mechanisms amid a climate of fear and intimidation.

Impact on young talent and future steps

The exposure of NDAs and phone confiscation raises immediate questions for young performers looking to launch careers in entertainment. Teasdale's post urges "everyone" to reassess whether these contractual tools are being used to shield potentially abusive conduct rather than ensure safety. She stresses that "if you're signed to an NDA and have been assaulted, are you allowed to come forward?" This highlights the legal and ethical pressure many artists face in reporting misconduct.

Although Teasdale has stated she is not accusing any individual or employe­er of wrongdoing, she seeks help from social‑media followers to advocate for reforms that protect safety over secrecy. The post calls for the television industry to stop "insinuating that the man's privacy comes first" and to create a safer environment for young performers.

As the public debate continues, broadcasters and talent agencies are under growing pressure to redefine their policies, potentially eliminating or redefining NDAs that shield private interactions while still protecting sensitive information such as trade secrets. Whether these reforms will materialize remains to be seen, but the conversation signals a broader shift toward greater accountability in British entertainment.