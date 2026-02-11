Lou Piniella, Sandy Alderson, Brian Sabean Finalists for 2027 Baseball Hall of Fame

Lou Piniella, Sandy Alderson and Brian Sabean are among the finalists on the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot for the 2027 Hall of Fame class.

Lou Piniella, Sandy Alderson and Brian Sabean are among the finalists on the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee ballot for the 2027 Hall of Fame class, the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum announced Monday.

The 16-member committee will meet on Dec. 6 in San Diego to vote. Candidates need 75 percent of the vote, or at least 12 of 16, to earn induction into the Class of 2027. The ballot also includes Dusty Baker and Bruce Bochy, World Series-winning managers and front-runners, along with Joe Maddon, Ted Turner and Bill White. The committee considers candidates whose primary contribution to the game has come since 1980.

Also read Baker, Bochy, Maddon and Piniella among 8 men on Hall of Fame contemporary era committee ballot

Lou Piniella Hall of Fame Career Highlights

Piniella managed the Seattle Mariners from 1993 to 2002 and spent 23 seasons as a Major League manager. In Seattle, his teams achieved a .542 winning percentage with 840 wins and 711 losses. Piniella led the Mariners to four postseason appearances and an MLB record-tying 116-win season in 2001. He remains the Mariners all-time winningest manager and will be one of 12 members of the Mariners Hall of Fame when longtime broadcaster Rick Rizzs is inducted in 2027.

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Lou Piniella was a winner in every sense of the word, said Mariners Chairman and Managing Partner John Stanton. That passion defined his career as a player and during 23 years as a Major League manager. In his decade in Seattle, he reshaped our franchise, gave our team its heartbeat, led us to our first postseason in 1995, and delivered an MLB-record-tying 116-win season in 2001.

Beyond Seattle, Piniella managed the Chicago Cubs for 4 seasons, the New York Yankees for 3, the Cincinnati Reds for 3, and the Tampa Bay Devil Rays for 3. He led 5 different clubs to a total of 1,835 wins, which ranks 17th in major league history and 8th since the start of the Divisional Era in 1969. Among managers listed ahead of him, 12 are already in the Hall of Fame.

Mariners Success Under Lou Piniella Management

Piniella was named the Mariners 9th full-time manager on Nov. 9, 1992, leading Seattle to a winning season in his first year. In 1995, he brought the club to its first playoff berth, overcoming a 13-game deficit in the AL West as of Aug. 3. That run included a divisional title after defeating the Angels in a one-game tiebreaker.

Throughout 21 full seasons as a manager, his teams finished first or second 11 times, and he won a World Series with the Reds in 1990. Piniella guided his teams to 7 postseason appearances, with 3 division titles in Seattle, 2 with the Cubs and 1 with Cincinnati. He won the Manager of the Year Award three times: twice in Seattle, in 1995 and 2001, and once with the Cubs in 2008.

Piniella's teams also recorded eight seasons of 90 or more wins. In the two decades from 1990 to 2009, he collected 1,560 victories, trailing only Hall of Fame managers Bobby Cox, Joe Torre and Tony La Russa during that span. Before managing, Piniella played 18 seasons as a Major League outfielder with the Orioles, Cleveland, Royals and Yankees. He finished with a .291 batting average, 1,705 hits and was the AL Rookie of the Year in 1969.

Lou Piniella Player Records and Achievements

He played in the All-Star Game in 1972. Piniella is one of only 4 people in Major League Baseball history to achieve at least 1,500 wins as a manager and 1,500 hits as a player. He joins Hall of Famers Joe Torre, Fred Clarke and Dusty Baker in this exclusive group. With the Yankees, Piniella was a fan favorite as a player, when the clutch hitter helped the Yankees win World Series titles in 1977 and 1978.

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He went from Yankees outfielder and hitting coach in 1984 to manager by October 1985. Sweet Lou was sent upstairs to become GM in 1988 as Billy Martin returned, then went back to his seat in the dugout midseason when George Steinbrenner fired Martin again. Piniella was briefly a Yankees broadcaster before managing the Reds in 1990, with whom he won a World Series.

Sandy Alderson and Brian Sabean Hall of Fame

In all, he managed for 23 major league seasons, primarily for the Mariners but also the Devil Rays and Cubs, and retired with a career mark of 1,835-1,713. Sandy Alderson was Mets GM from 2011 to 2018 and president from 2021 to 2023.

With a résumé that also includes a World Series and three pennants as GM of the Athletics, a pair of division titles as chief executive officer of the Padres and work in the commissioner's office, Alderson guided the Mets to various heights and through plenty of turbulence beginning in 2011. As GM, he signed David Wright; helped stitch together the Fab Five rotation of the mid-2010s, trading for Zack Wheeler and Noah Syndergaard and overseeing the development of Matt Harvey, Jacob deGrom and Steven Matz, which culminated in a World Series appearance in 2015; and was a face of an often dysfunctional and penny-pinching Wilpon era.

Brian Sabean served as a trusted voice to lead Yankees scout, scouting director and director of player development from 1985 to 1992 and executive senior adviser from 2023 to 2026. Sabean is better known for his GM reign with the Giants, with whom he won World Series in 2010, 2012 and 2014. Prior to building an even-year dynasty, the old-school scout planted the seeds for one in The Bronx.

Sabean was a critical talent-finding voice who helped the Yankees decide on drafting and signing Derek Jeter, Andy Pettitte and Mariano Rivera. Sabean returned to work under Brian Cashman in 2023 and served as one more voice for the organization before his contract expired.