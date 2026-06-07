Lou Ferrigno Stuns Fans with Youthful Appearance at Niagara Falls Comic Con

The legendary actor, best known for playing the green-skinned superhero in The Incredible Hulk TV series, wowed fans with his impressive physique and signature Hollywood glow decades after first rising to fame.

Lou Ferrigno , the legendary actor best known for playing the green-skinned superhero in The Incredible Hulk TV series from 1977 to 1982, wowed fans at Niagara Falls Comic Con on Friday with his impressive physique and signature Hollywood glow decades after first rising to fame.

The bodybuilder, now 74 years old, showed that the years in the spotlight have clearly treated him well, flashing his trademark megawatt smile, striking classic Hulk poses, and looking healthier than ever. Ferrigno reprised the role in TV movies throughout the late 1980s after the series ended following five seasons, during which he starred alongside Bill Bixby as Dr. Bruce Banner.

He also made cameo appearances as a security guard in the 2003 film Hulk, starring Eric Bana, and the 2008 The Incredible Hulk movie with Edward Norton, in which he also lent his voice to the Hulk. Later, Ferrigno won a new generation of fans on the hit sitcom King of Queens, where he played a humorous version of himself.

At the comic convention in Ontario, Ferrigno revealed that Richard Kiel was initially considered for the role before producers realized they needed someone with a more muscular build. Ferrigno explained that he was introverted as a child, picked on and beat up, and thought if he were powerful like the Hulk he could defend himself. The bodybuilder added that his performance came naturally, saying he never needed extensive preparation because he was already a fan of the character.

Ferrigno also weighed in on the evolution of the role in modern superhero films, noting that while CGI has taken over, he still enjoys being part of the franchise in a different way. Looking ahead, Ferrigno revealed he has continued to stay active in Hollywood, recently wrapping work on Scorpion King 4, which is set for release in November 2026. He is also set to appear in the Warner Bros. comedy Moms' Night Out





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