Lotus to Revive V8 Supercar Roots with Hybrid Type 135

Lotus, owned by China's Geely, is planning to bring out a new hybrid V8 supercar, the Type 135, in 2028. The supercar's hybrid powertrain will use a new V8 engine supplied by Renault-Geely powertrain division, Horse Powertrain. It will be built at Hethel, Lotus' UK manufacturing plant, and will be hybrid only, not plug-in hybrid, to save weight.

One of Britain's most loved sports car makers, Lotus , owned by China's Geely , is reverting to its horsepower-heavy, V8 roots by announcing a new hybrid V8 supercar, the Type 135 , for 2028.

The supercar's hybrid powertrain will use a new V8 engine supplied by Renault-Geely powertrain division, Horse Powertrain. It will be built at Hethel, Lotus' UK manufacturing plant, and will be hybrid only, not plug-in hybrid, to save weight. Lotus aims to save itself from decline and move towards profitability by targeting a 60 per cent PHEV and 40 per cent BEV volume mix short term, with the 'X-Hybrid' model taking centre stage.

The Type 135 will be designed by the legendary Giorgetto Giugiaro and will hark back to the Esprit of 1972





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Lotus Geely Hybrid V8 Supercar Type 135 Renault-Geely Powertrain Division Horse Powertrain Hethel UK Manufacturing Plant Hybrid Only Not Plug-In Hybrid Save Weight Target 60 Per Cent PHEV And 40 Per Cent BEV Vo Legendary Giorgetto Giugiaro Esprit Of 1972

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Lotus to Revive V8 Supercar Roots with Hybrid Type 135Lotus, owned by China's Geely, is planning to bring out a new hybrid V8 supercar, the Type 135, in 2028. The supercar's hybrid powertrain will use a new V8 engine supplied by Renault-Geely powertrain division, Horse Powertrain. It will be built at Hethel, Lotus' UK manufacturing plant, and will be hybrid only, not plug-in hybrid, to save weight.

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