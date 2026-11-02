Lottie Tomlinson Discusses Grief and Motherhood After Losing Sister

Lottie Tomlinson opens up on the Feel Good Formula podcast about losing her mother and sister, her bond with brother Louis Tomlinson, and the challenges of parenting without her mother.

Lottie Tomlinson recently revealed the profound emotional impact of losing her mother and younger sister, detailing how these tragedies have shaped her current life as a parent and public figure. The reality star and influencer shared these personal reflections during an episode of the Feel Good Formula podcast, which was hosted by Zara McDermott on Monday. Tomlinson, who is now 28 years old, discussed the complex process of navigating parenthood without the guidance of her late mother, Johannah Deakin, and the pivotal role her brother, Louis Tomlinson, played during her darkest days.

Lottie Tomlinson's Personal Grief and Losses

The conversation began with Tomlinson addressing the heavy burden of grief she carries while raising her own children. She currently shares two children with her fiancé, Lewis Burton: a four-year-old son named Lucky and a 22-month-old daughter named Flossie. Tomlinson explained that the absence of maternal advice creates a distinct pressure, admitting that she often feels she is at the bottom of the pile when it comes to support systems. She recounted a moment of vulnerability where she had to explicitly tell herself not to cry, highlighting the difficulty of maintaining composure while managing the demands of motherhood.

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Tomlinson's journey through loss began when she was just 18 years old in 2016. Her mother, Johannah Deakin, passed away from leukaemia, leaving a void in the family structure that never fully healed. The family suffered another devastating blow three years later in 2019 when Tomlinson lost her younger sister, Félicité, to an accidental drug overdose. These sequential tragedies forced the siblings to rely heavily on one another, creating a bond that Tomlinson describes as both a source of strength and a reminder of their mother's loving influence.

The Role of Louis Tomlinson as Family Anchor

A central theme of the discussion was the unique dynamic between Lottie Tomlinson and her brother, Louis Tomlinson. The influencer revealed that Louis stepped into a fatherly role during a pivotal period in her life, specifically when she was a teenager. At the age of 15, her mother Johannah sent her to New York to join One Direction on tour. The intention was for Lottie to gain work experience from the band's hair stylist, Lou Teasdale, but the situation evolved into a deeper familial connection.

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Tomlinson noted that her brother allowed her to accompany the tour, largely because he felt he could not refuse her mother's request. However, Louis took the responsibility seriously, ensuring she adhered to strict standards while on tour. She recalled that he did not let her get away with any misconduct, effectively guiding her behavior and providing structure. This period, though challenging at the time, forged a strong, unexplainable bond between the siblings that has only strengthened in recent years.

Reflections on Johannah Deakin's Legacy

The podcast also served as a tribute to Johannah Deakin, whose parenting style significantly influenced Tomlinson's own approach to motherhood. Lottie described her mother as a dedicated full-time parent who successfully raised seven children, a feat she finds difficult to comprehend given her own challenges with two. She recalled how her mother sparked her passion for beauty and makeup, often letting her use her makeup bag and applying it for her. This early exposure laid the foundation for her future career in the beauty industry.

Tomlinson expressed that her siblings' close-knit nature is a direct result of their mother's maternal upbringing. She believes that remembering how much being a mum meant to Johannah helps her stay connected to her late parent's memory. By looking after each other, the siblings feel closer to their mother, honoring her legacy through their own familial bonds and mutual support system. This collective effort has become their primary method of coping with the loss of both their mother and sister.

Current Challenges and Emotional Processing

Discussing her current emotional state, Tomlinson admitted to feeling guilty when she experiences days of happiness, worrying that she is not grieving properly. She reflected that she should have been gentler with herself, choosing instead to embrace the good days rather than suppressing her joy. She emphasized the need to ride the emotional waves, acknowledging that holding in grief for the sake of appearing strong eventually leads to moments where she falls apart. Despite these struggles, she maintains a mindset of gratitude for her life, which has been instrumental in helping her navigate her complex feelings.

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The relationship between Lottie and Louis Tomlinson has evolved into a reciprocal support system. While he acted as a father figure during her teenage years, she notes that she has also taken on a maternal role with him in return. They pull each other up on behavior and provide mutual guidance, creating a balanced partnership. This symbiotic relationship highlights how trauma can forge deep connections, allowing the siblings to support one another as they both navigate their respective careers and family lives.