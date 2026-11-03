Lottie Moss Spotted in Public Argument with Boyfriend Themy Kalaitzis at Dune London Event

Lottie Moss, sister of Kate Moss, experienced a tense evening at the Dune London AW26 party in Covent Garden, witnessing public friction with boyfriend Themy Kalaitzis.

Lottie Moss appeared visibly isolated and impatient at the Dune London AW26 party held in Covent Garden on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old former OnlyFans model and younger sister of supermodel Kate Moss sat alone for a significant portion of the evening, gazing into space while surrounded by a crowd of models and socialites. She wore a £459 silver-beaded Karen Millen gown that contrasted sharply with her solitary demeanor as she waited for her boyfriend to arrive. The event, hosted by the footwear brand, was a star-studded affair featuring free piercings, a photo booth, and a menu including tomato and basil arancini and Wagyu beef crostini.

The Core Tension With Themy Kalaitzis

The man Lottie was waiting for was her boyfriend, 28-year-old Themy Kalaitzis, an art dealer and oil broker. Earlier in the month, she had told the Daily Mail that Kalaitzis had completely changed her view of men and helped her to grow up. She has recently been telling friends that she moved into his home, signaling a serious step in their relationship. However, the reality of their dynamic at the party presented a different picture to onlookers. When Kalaitzis eventually arrived, the couple grabbed two margarita cocktails and moved to a corner of the venue, where the veneer of their perfect romance began to crack immediately.

Also read 2 killed, 2 injured in shooting near Moss Landing State Beach in Monterey Co.: Sheriff

Stakeholder Positions and Rebrand Struggles

Lottie Moss has been engaged in a public rebrand following a turbulent period that includes falling out with her family in 2021 after joining OnlyFans. She has admitted that her relationship with her 52-year-old half-sister Kate Moss is virtually non-existent. Previously reported to earn up to £30,000 a month from the adult website, Moss walked away from the platform last year to pursue something more entrepreneurial. This shift resulted in the loss of her steady income stream, leading her to explore other ventures, including plans for a YouTube channel. Her romance with Kalaitzis was intended to be a key pillar of this new, more mature public image.

Real-World Impact of the Public Incident

The evening took a sharp turn when an argument erupted between the couple after they sat down with their drinks. Moss was observed leaning towards Kalaitzis and gesticulating wildly with both hands while becoming increasingly animated. In response, Kalaitzis sat back, appearing entirely unbothered by her agitation. The confrontation ended abruptly when Moss climbed onto his lap and began kissing his face. However, the gesture lacked reciprocity, as Kalaitzis repeatedly tried to pull his face away, showing no enthusiasm for the public reconciliation attempt.

Advertisement

Subsequent Behavior and Departure Details

Following the physical display of affection, Moss attempted to use her boyfriend as a personal photographer. When her attention wandered from him, Kalaitzis was observed looking around the room and repeatedly turning his attention to other women present at the party. Meanwhile, Moss posed for professional photographs with a Vogue cigarette hanging from her mouth, asking other guests for a lighter. The disconnect between the couple was further highlighted during their departure, as Moss struggled to navigate the stairs in her long gown and platform heels while Kalaitzis walked ahead without offering assistance or turning back.

Context of the Celebrity Attendees

The party brought together a notable list of models and socialites, including Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer, who are nieces of Diana, the Princess of Wales. The evening also saw the arrival of Cruz Beckham's girlfriend, Jackie Apostel, and Romeo Beckham's girlfriend, Kim Turnbull, who arrived later in the night to DJ the event flanked by security. The gathering was intended to showcase the new Autumn/Winter 2026 collection, but the personal drama involving Moss and Kalaitzis overshadowed the brand's promotional goals. This incident raises questions about the stability of Moss's relationship amidst her ongoing professional and personal transitions.

Future Implications for Lottie Moss

While the couple went Instagram official earlier this year with a photograph of a candlelit date, this public friction suggests challenges ahead. The relationship, which has been a significant part of Moss's efforts to move past her OnlyFans era, may prove more difficult to maintain than anticipated. The disconnect observed between the pair, from the ignored arguments to the lack of support during departure, indicates that her rebrand may face skepticism. As Moss continues to seek new entrepreneurial avenues, the stability of her personal life will remain under public scrutiny.