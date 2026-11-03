Lottie Moss Public Relationship Struggles at Dune London Event

Lottie Moss faces scrutiny as her relationship with Themy Kalaitzis shows visible strain during a public appearance at a Dune London party, challenging her rebrand efforts following her OnlyFans exit.

Lottie Moss appeared isolated and tense at a high-profile celebrity gathering hosted by Dune London in Covent Garden on Wednesday night. The 28-year-old former model and socialite, dressed in a £459 silver-beaded Karen Millen gown, stood alone amidst a star-studded crowd while waiting for her boyfriend. Observers noted that her initial demeanor suggested impatience and discomfort as she surveyed the venue, contrasting sharply with the glamorous atmosphere of the event.

Public Strain in Personal Relationship

Lottie Moss was waiting for Themy Kalaitzis, a 28-year-old art dealer and oil broker who serves as her current romantic partner. The couple had recently publicly affirmed their commitment, with Lottie stating in earlier interviews that Themy had transformed her perspective on men and facilitated her personal growth. She had also announced to friends that she had moved into his home in Brentwood, Essex, signaling a serious step in their ten-month relationship. However, the reality of their dynamic at the Dune London event appeared significantly different from the idealized narrative she had presented.

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Arguments and Lack of Reciprocity

After Themy Kalaitzis finally arrived at the venue, the pair ordered margaritas and sat together in a corner of the party. The tranquility was short-lived as an argument ensued between the two, witnessed by attendees. Lottie Moss became increasingly animated, gesturing wildly with both hands, while Themy Kalaitzis remained seated and visibly unbothered by the conflict. When Lottie Moss attempted to reconcile by climbing onto his lap and kissing his face, Themy Kalaitzis repeatedly tried to pull his face away, showing no enthusiasm for the affection. The interaction suggested a significant disconnect in their immediate physical and emotional rapport.

Rebranding Efforts and Financial Context

The public scrutiny occurs during a pivotal moment in Lottie Moss's career and personal life. She experienced a major fall out with her family in 2021 after joining OnlyFans, a move that led to a near-estrangement from her half-sister, supermodel Kate Moss, who is 52. Lottie Moss had previously reported earning up to £30,000 a month from the platform, but she left the site last year to pursue more entrepreneurial ventures, causing that income to vanish. This relationship drama threatens to complicate her ongoing rebranding efforts, which aim to portray her as maturing and moving away from her previous online persona.

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Party Details and Guest Attendees

The Dune London event in Covent Garden featured a menu of tomato and basil arancini, Wagyu beef crostini, buttermilk chicken sliders, and fries, along with free piercings by Metal Morphosis and a photo booth. The guest list included notable figures such as Lady Amelia Spencer, Lady Eliza Spencer, Cruz Beckham's girlfriend Jackie Apostel, and Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Kim Turnbull, who arrived later to perform as a DJ. While other guests enjoyed the festivities, Lottie Moss's experience was marred by the tension with Themy Kalaitzis, who appeared to distract himself by looking at other women in the room when her attention drifted.

Departure and Future Implications

The conclusion of the evening provided further evidence of the couple's strained dynamic. As Lottie Moss struggled to navigate the stairs in her long gown and platform heels, Themy Kalaitzis walked ahead without turning back or offering assistance. This departure highlights the challenges she faces in stabilizing her personal life while simultaneously trying to rebuild her public image. Despite having gone Instagram official earlier this year with a post of a candlelit date, the visible friction at this public event suggests that her attempt to present a mature, stable partnership may face continued public skepticism.