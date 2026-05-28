Lottery Winner Turned Drug Dealer Jailed for Petrol Bomb Threat Against Family

Jack Tanbini, a 30-year-old who won £100,000 on a scratch card in 2014 but later turned to drug dealing, was sentenced to an additional 15 months in prison after he and an accomplice violently raided a family home in Dundee, threatening to detonate a petrol bomb and murder the occupants unless they handed over money. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the duo kicking in the door and making violent threats before fleeing with stolen items. Tanbini is already serving a five-year sentence for cocaine supply, while his accomplice Logan Hards received 180 hours of unpaid work. The case highlights the rapid decline of a man who squandered a significant windfall and descended into crime.

Jack Tanbini, a thirty-year-old man who once won one hundred thousand pounds on a one-pound scratch card in 2014, now faces serious prison time after a violent home invasion in Dundee .

The incident occurred in November 2024 when Tanbini and his thirty-year-old friend Logan Hards targeted a family residence on Watson Street. Closed-circuit television footage captured the pair violently kicking down the door of a flat occupied by siblings. As a woman inside screamed, they attempted to breach the entry; after an initial failure, they returned and succeeded on a second attempt. Their actions were accompanied by explicit threats: Hear you are away to get murdered.

If you don't chuck the money out the window, you're about to get petrol bombed. I'm going to kill your mum. Where's the money? The duo then fled the premises with a bag containing various stolen items.

Both men admitted to making threats to kill the occupants and to booting in the door of the property before stealing the belongings. This incident adds to a pattern of criminal behavior for Tanbini, who had already been sentenced to five years and five months in prison for drug dealing. In that separate case, he was caught supplying cocaine with a value of approximately one hundred fifty thousand pounds.

His history with law enforcement also includes a 2019 arrest where he was found with about one thousand pounds worth of cannabis after being stopped for dangerous driving. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance, and possession of cannabis. During earlier court proceedings, he revealed that he had already spent almost all of his teenage lottery win.

His solicitor, Jim Caird, acknowledged that while Tanbini had no prior record of violence, his current five-year sentence had been life-changing and a very hard lesson had been learned. Caird noted that Tanbini's liberation date is not until the end of 2029, and he currently has only about two thousand pounds remaining from his original fortune. The defense representation for Hards, solicitor Jim Laverty, emphasized the recent birth of Hards's daughter three weeks prior to sentencing.

Laverty argued that his client understood the serious nature of the offense but that the imposition ofcustody would significantly impact on others, likely referring to his newborn child and family. Nevertheless, the court sentenced Tanbini to an additional fifteen months behind bars at Dundee Sheriff Court, while Hards was ordered to carry out one hundred eighty hours of unpaid community service. The stark contrast in sentencing may reflect Tanbini's existing lengthy prison term and more extensive criminal history.

The case underscores how sudden wealth, particularly from a lottery win, can sometimes lead to financial mismanagement and a descent into more serious criminal enterprises. Tanbini's journey from a cash-and-carry apprentice who bought his winning scratch card after a shopkeeper refused to let him pay for crisps following a grocery delivery, to a drug supplier and violent intruder, serves as a cautionary tale about the pitfalls of unearned riches and the importance of financial planning and sustained lawful conduct





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Lottery Winner Drug Dealing Petrol Bomb Threat Home Invasion Dundee CCTV Threats To Kill Scratch Card Win Squandered Fortune Cocaine Supply Dangerous Driving Cannabis Possession Sentencing Unpaid Work

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