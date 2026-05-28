Lottery Winner Jailed for 15 Months After Threatening to Murder Family

A lottery winner who turned to drug dealing after blowing his fortune has been jailed for 15 months after threatening to murder a family by detonating a petrol bomb on them.

A lottery winner who blew his £100,000 scratch card fortune and turned to drug dealing has been jailed for 15 months after threatening to murder a family by detonating a petrol bomb on them.

Jack Tanbini, 30, who won on a £1 scratch card in 2014, was arrested after he and his friend Logan Hards, 30, violently raided a family home in November 2024. CCTV shows the thugs violently kicking down the door of a flat lived in by siblings on Watson Street, Dundee, as a woman inside the house screams. The duo tried and failed to kick the door down before returning for a successful second attempt.

In the footage, they can be heard saying: Hear you are away to get murdered. If you don't chuck the money out the window, you're about to get petrol bombed. I'm going to kill your mum. Where's the money?

Hards and Tanbini are then seen fleeing the flat with a bag of unknown stolen items. Both admitted making threats to kill the occupants and booting in the door of the property before stealing the items. Tanbini, who is already serving a five year sentence for drug dealing, was handed an extra 15 month at Dundee Sheriff Court while Hards was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Jack Tanbini, now 30, won £100,000 on a £1 scratch card in 2014 while working as a cash and carry apprentice. Tanbini turned to drug dealing after blowing his fortune and threatened to murder a family by detonating a petrol bomb on them. Tanbini's solicitor Jim Caird said: There's no violence on his record. He is currently serving a very lengthy sentence.

His liberation date is not until the end of 2029. The sentence he received has been absolutely life-changing as he had never been in prison before. A very hard lesson has been learned. Tanbini was jailed for five years and five months in 2025 after he was caught supplying cocaine worth around £150,000.

In 2019 he was caught with around £1,000 worth of cannabis after being stopped by police for dangerous driving. He admitted dangerous driving, failing to stop, driving without insurance and possession of cannabis - and told the court he had already blown most of his teenage lottery win. Cash and carry apprentice Tanbini bought his £1 scratchcard when a shopkeeper refused to let him pay for crisps after he'd delivered his groceries.

He claimed he would use the windfall for driving lessons and to buy a car, but by 2019 he had lost every penny. Mr Caird said: He has had five years where he hasn't had to work. He has something like £2,000 left. Solicitor Jim Laverty, for Hards, said: His daughter was born three weeks ago.

He understands the serious nature of the offence. The imposition of custody would significantly impact on others





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Lottery Winner Turned Drug Dealer Jailed for Petrol Bomb Threat Against FamilyJack Tanbini, a 30-year-old who won £100,000 on a scratch card in 2014 but later turned to drug dealing, was sentenced to an additional 15 months in prison after he and an accomplice violently raided a family home in Dundee, threatening to detonate a petrol bomb and murder the occupants unless they handed over money. The incident, captured on CCTV, shows the duo kicking in the door and making violent threats before fleeing with stolen items. Tanbini is already serving a five-year sentence for cocaine supply, while his accomplice Logan Hards received 180 hours of unpaid work. The case highlights the rapid decline of a man who squandered a significant windfall and descended into crime.

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