Lottery Winner Detained by ICE Days After $1M Win
It is unclear if Ariel Velasquez-Morales will be allowed to keep his winnings.
A man in Massachusetts was detained by ICE days after he celebrated winning $1 million on a Lotto scratch-off ticket. On Nov. 21, the Massachusetts State Lottery posted a photo on social media of Ariel Velasquez-Morales holding a novelty-sized $1 million check after he bought a winning ticket in Boston.
A few days later, the ICE Boston X account shared the same photo of Velasquez-Morales while stating he had been arrested for entering the country illegally from El Salvador in 2013. An immigration judge is said to have ordered the removal of Velasquez-Morales from the U.S. in 2014.
“Welcome to the ERO Boston lottery! Where illegal aliens and sanctuary politicians are out of luck, and the law-abiding citizens of New England are always the winners,” ICE Boston wrote in a follow-up post. Velasquez-Morales is being detained pending removal from the country, but it is unclear where he is being detained.
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