Lost vs 12 Monkeys: Two Different Approaches to Time Travel in TV

A comparison of how the TV shows Lost and 12 Monkeys utilize time travel, highlighting their distinct mechanics and narrative roles.

The last 25 years have given us many mindbending TV shows that are uniquely complex, but Lost is generally the one that immediately comes to mind.

The series changed the TV industry for good, encouraging fan theories and forums that speculated on what was going on, with each episode uncovering another layer of the mystery while also adding more. Just when viewers thought that they had got to grips with Lost's many wild twists, the series introduced time travel. This began with a consciousness-based projection in season 4, before shifting to full physical time travel in season 5.

Still, while Lost might rank among one of the best TV series that involve time travel, it does not play as great a role in the series as might be expected. This, combined with the tangled plotlines and layered mysteries, sometimes makes it easy to forget that Lost includes time travel at all.

That said, Lost is not the only notoriously complicated show that sci-fi fans will love, as Syfy has a four-part series with completely different time travel rules that will make Lost feel small by comparison. 12 Monkeys is loosely based on Terry Gilliam's 1995 masterpiece of the same name. The show follows James Cole, who is sent back in time to prevent a world-ending plague that is set to decimate life on Earth.

He enlists the help of the virologist Dr. Cassandra Railly, and they discover that not only the virus is engineered, but they are up against a terrifying force. This is the Army of the 12 Monkeys, whose aim is to destroy time itself, bringing about a state known as The Red Forest, which will hold them indefinitely in a place without death.

Both Lost and 12 Monkeys involve elaborate plot threads that center on time travel and the nature of the past, especially creating paradoxes by trying to change past events. In Lost, the attempt to stop the plane from crashing ensures that it will, while in 12 Monkeys, Cole demonstrated that time cannot be changed by scratching Frost's watch in the past, with the effects showing in the future.

However, while the two shows employ similar storylines and theories surrounding time travel, the mechanics of it work differently. 12 Monkeys treats time travel as a science, with the characters essentially teleporting to the past using complex machines that splinter their bodies' molecular structure, projecting these fragments into the past or future. On the other hand, Lost's mysterious island is the key to time travel.

The island carries enormous reserves of electromagnetic energy, which causes characters to skip uncontrollably through time in flashes forward or back, with alternate realities producing a flash-sideways too. Some characters' bodies remain in one place while their minds travel, while others move through space and time physically.

Unlike other TV shows that either present time travel as overly simple or a tangled web of possibilities and paradoxes, 12 Monkeys masters time travel by focusing on the cost of the characters' trips, rather than just the results. The show's four seasons explore what it means to live in a world in which reality itself can be altered, while fighting a faction that intends to eliminate reality entirely.

This idea gives 12 Monkeys a much more ambitious concept than Lost, which is an impressive achievement given Lost's reputation and enduring popularity as a sci-fi TV masterpiece. The fact that a concept as mindbending as time travel is still a minor part of the show's mythology is a testament to Lost's creativity.

The show leans more into the fantasy genre, with its central struggle being between the forces of good and evil, with some fans guessing early on that the series was set in purgatory. However, the island was mysterious enough that it acted as a character in its own right, and the ending's final reveal still offered a few surprises. Despite both series featuring time travel, Lost and 12 Monkeys actually represent opposite concepts.

While both have satisfying endings, Lost's final scenes are introspective, with the main characters looking back at their time and understanding how far they have come, while 12 Monkeys erases Cole's memory, allowing him to begin a new life looking forward, rather than back. In summary, Lost uses time travel as a tool to deepen its mystery and character arcs, often as a secondary element to its supernatural island lore.

The time travel is erratic, tied to the island's electromagnetic properties, and leads to paradoxes that reinforce the show's themes of fate and free will. 12 Monkeys, by contrast, builds its entire narrative around the science and consequences of time travel. The splintering technology is precise but costs the travelers their sanity and identity, as they grapple with a deterministic universe where their actions are either futile or catastrophic.

The Army of the 12 Monkeys represents a nihilistic desire to escape time altogether, making the struggle not just about saving the future but about preserving the fabric of reality. Both shows are beloved for their complexity, but they appeal to different aspects of the time travel genre: one as a backdrop for character drama and the other as a relentless puzzle that questions the nature of existence itself.

For viewers who enjoy intricate plots and philosophical questions, both Lost and 12 Monkeys offer rich experiences, but their approaches to time travel are as distinct as their settings





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