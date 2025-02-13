Lost Pet Microchip Database Disappears, Leaving Owners in the Lurch

Millions of pet owners face uncertainty after a national microchip database containing contact information for millions of registered pets goes missing. The disappearance leaves owners with no way to identify their pets if they become lost, highlighting the importance of microchipping and maintaining updated contact information.

RAFAH, EGYPT - JANUARY 15: Veterinarian Aed Abu Najm, 25 years old, carries out checkups and treats injured or sick felines of displaced Gaza citizens on January 15, 2024 in Rafah, Egypt. The veterinarian set up his own vet clinic in the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip, to provide care and shelter for cats caught in Israel's war in Gaza.

(Photo by Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images) The disappearance of a national pet microchip database has left pet owners across the country scrambling to ensure their furry companions are still identifiable if they go missing. The database, which contained registration information for millions of microchipped pets, vanished without warning, leaving animal welfare experts and veterinarians concerned about the potential for an increase in lost and unclaimed pets. CNN reports that the database issue leaves pet owners without a crucial safety net, making it impossible for lost pets to be identified by owner contact information if they go missing. Despite the database disappearance, veterinarians said that the microchips themselves remain functional. However, without access to registration records, scanning a missing pet’s chip will no longer reveal the owner’s information. 'From my understanding, it was pretty abrupt,' Dr. Mike Grace of Flying Cloud Animal Hospital told local station WCCO. First, they should obtain their pet’s microchip number by contacting the clinic or veterinarian that implanted it. From there, they must re-register the chip with another service, such as HomeAgain or AKC Reunite. 'That number's associated with your contact information so you just need to re-register that chip with another company,' Grace told the news outlet. Veterinarians stress the importance of keeping pet contact details updated and strongly encourage microchipping for those who haven’t already, 'Get your pets chipped. It definitely can help get them back to you,' Grace said when speaking to WCCO reporters. According to the Animal Humane Society, one in three dogs and cats will get lost at some point in their lives. 'Every animal should be microchipped. All of my animals are microchipped. Collar and tag, and an accurate tag is actually the most effective way to get your animal back home if they're lost,' Dr. Graham Brayshaw, the society's chief medical officer, told WCCO





